Last August, Amanda Hunt was on top of the world. She had a new baby, two adorable little boys, a husband with a great work-at-home job and a new home in a new town.
When her husband, Tyson, complained about his forearms feeling weak, Amanda and the computer engineer figured he had carpal tunnel syndrome. The truth was much worse.
Tyson Hunt is dying.
On Oct. 15, doctors told the Hunts that Tyson, 31, has ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is an incurable, progressive and always fatal nervous system disease that weakens muscles and affects physical function.
About 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. annually. The average ALS patient lives two to five years.
Just how much longer Tyson has is unknown because every ALS patient progresses differently, said neurologist Katalin Scherer, the founder of Southern Arizona's only ALS clinic and a University of Arizona professor. She is also Tyson's doctor.
"Each patient charts their own course," Scherer said. "Some progress aggressively and then slow down, others are more linear. There are others who progress slowly and then all of a sudden speed up."
Right now, Tyson is progressing rapidly, she said.
"If it continues like this, he doesn't have too much time left before he has to decide if he wants to go on life support," Scherer said.
The family gave Scherer permission to speak to a reporter.
The Hunts
Tyson and Amanda, 32, grew up in Utah, and were married in June 2012. Tyson worked in the computer field and Amanda taught at an elementary school. She decided to become a stay-at-home mom after their eldest son, Emerson, was born five years ago. Then came Daxton, 3, and Callahan, 11 months.
They moved to Sahuarita in October 2018, to be closer to Amanda's sister, Alexis, and her family. The weather and cost of living also played into the decision.
Like most young families, they spent a lot of time together hiking, jumping on a trampoline in the backyard and going to movies. Last summer, before Tyson became ill, they bought a National Park Service pass and started visiting parks in California and the Grand Canyon.
The diagnosis
When Tyson's continued to get weaker, he started looking for answers online.
"He had been looking up possible things it could be and he mentioned that maybe it could be ALS, but I told him there's no way it could be that," Amanda said. "I told him there's no way it's that. Because, you know, you just don't want it to be anything that's terminal. I told him it's got to be something else."
Then they started to think maybe he had Parkinson's Disease. When they got the diagnosis, they left the doctor's office, sat in the car and cried.
Tyson went on short-term disability in November, but it only pays 60 percent of his salary. They expect to start getting Social Security disability and Medicare in May.
The couple know things are going to get rockier. The cost to care for an ALS patient in the advanced stages is about $200,000 a year, according to the ALS Foundation.
Since October, Tyson has lost the ability to walk and is now having trouble breathing and speaking. He sometimes has to pause between sentences to catch his breath or his volume will drop so his words become unintelligible. Other times, the right words escape him.
Last week, the Hunts ordered a BiPap machine and they need to renovate their home to accommodate Tyson's wheelchair. Although he can wheel himself to the bathroom door and stand with Amanda's help, those days are numbered.
As for speaking, the Hunts plan to apply to Team Gleason for eye gaze equipment. The system tracks ALS patients' eyes as they look at a computer screen so they can continue to communicate.
Team Gleason has provided almost $10 million in adventure, technology, equipment and care services to over 15,000 people living with ALS. It was founded by former NFL player Steve Gleason, who has been living with ALS since 2011.
Amanda's sister has set up a GoFundMe account for the family. Although they are close to their original goal, the family knows they will need far more.
No new normal
Given the difficulties of getting Tyson into their vehicle, the Hunts spend most of their days at home.
"Every day I wake up and things could change really fast," Tyson said. "I never get used to anything. I'll get used to feeling a certain way and then wake up again and something's different."
"I think a good day is when I'm not exhausted the whole day," he said. "A good day is being able to spend time with my kids... We've adapted... We do small things, like we watch TV and I watch them play games."
The kids have to roll the dice for Tyson now, but they don't mind, Amanda said.
Their favorite board game is Guess Who? and their favorite TV show is Lego Masters. The kids also love to ride on Tyson's lap and take the wheelchair for a ride.
The bad days are when his neck and back muscles ache from having to support his head. On those days he can do nothing. It's on those days he sometimes struggles to get away from dark thoughts.
Because of his faith, Tyson said he is not afraid of dying. He does struggle with the idea of not being able to breathe on his own and losing his ability to speak.
He also worries about his family's financial situation once he passes. He has a $50,000 life insurance policy, not enough to pay off his house.
His willingness to keep fighting depends on the day and his attitude, he said.
"My disease is kind of like torture in away, there are moments when I'm ready to be done," he said.
There are other days, though, that "I want to hang on and be with my family. That's the hardest, leaving them behind, knowing what they're going to have to go through alone. It's kind of like a Catch-22. I don't want to suffer anymore, but I'm going to push for more (time) for my family."
Knowing his sons won't remember him, Tyson is doing what he can to leave a part of him behind.
"I've created some videos for them, just like love letters. And I've written a generic letter to my whole family... How much I love them and maybe a story here and there," Tyson said. "I've written some journals about me and my upbringing. So they can go back and read about myself."
"You just got to do it, don't have a choice."
"The most important thing to me is my family, my wife and my kids. I just want to remind them all how much I love them."
Tyson also wants to impart an important lesson for his boys.
"I still believe in God... I try to let them know that everybody has their own trials in life and this is my situation and they shouldn't have anger or blame anyone."
The days pass in a blur for Amanda. Being a mom of three little ones keeps her insanely busy, but now she also has to bathe and dress Tyson, help him to the bathroom and keep him fed.
Insurance won't pay for home health aides until Tyson qualifies for hospice.
Amanda finds herself running up and down the stairs at her house a lot.
"It's just busy. I don't even know what I do all day. I just put out fires all day," Amanda said with a laugh.
When asked how she gets through the day, she laughed.
"I don't know. I just do. I just don't have a choice, right? Everything runs off of me so I just have to do it. I just wake up and get it done. It's hard sometimes. I get frustrated, but I try not to," she said.
Tyson's parents live in Qatar and his siblings live out-of-state; they visit when they can. In the meantime, the Hunts have others they can rely upon for help.
In addition to her sister, Amanda has cousins in town, too. Neighbors, friends and fellow church members have been dropping off meals and other food, diapers and other things, Amanda said.
Amanda also attends a monthly support meeting run by the ALS Association.
Clinic visits
When Tyson does leave the house, it's usually to the ALS clinic founded by his doctor in Tucson. He visits every two months.
Over the span of four hours, he meets with Scherer, a respiratory therapist, a physical therapist, occupational therapist and representatives from hospice care and the ALS association.
"I think it's hard to go to the appointments for him because all you are ever told is how much worse you've gotten," Amanda said.
Amanda said she'd love it if Tyson were able to get out more.
"I'd like to get a wheelchair van so we can get back to doing normal stuff," she said. "That's the next purchase I'm looking into."
There are only a few drugs approved for use by ALS patients, but Amanda said they only extend patients lives by two to three months. She and Tyson have decided the side effects far outweigh the benefits.
Having lost about 40 pounds, Tyson said he's willing to have a feeding tube placed into his abdomen for nutrients and medicine.
However, he will "probably not" undergo a tracheostomy — an incision into the trachea to create a direct airway.
It's the life support measure Scherer said Tyson will soon have to make a decision about.
Their journey has taught them so much; Tyson had two pieces of advice for young families.
Invest in life insurance, he said, but more importantly, "Find out what's important to you in your life. Spend your life focusing on that. There are a lot of distractions in this world that just don't matter."