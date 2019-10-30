The following people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence charges after being stopped by the Sahuarita Police Department or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department:
Oct. 20: Krystle L. Yazzie, 34. 100 block of North La Cañada Drive: A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy found Yazzie passed out in her damaged vehicle with open beer containers nearby. After being medically evaluated by the Green Valley Fire District, she was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault due to an April aggravated DUI conviction in Maricopa County. She is also facing a criminal damage count.
Oct. 26: Henry Ahumada, 66, Sahuarita. Sahuarita Road and Interstate 19. Sahuarita officer pulled Ahumada over after Ahumada came within two feet of the officer’s patrol car on I-19 while the officer was conducting another traffic stop. Ahumada showed signs and symptoms of being impaired and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.158. He was booked into the Pima County jail.