The following people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence charges after being stopped by the Sahuarita Police Department or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department:
July 31: Jacqueline Renee Rudnitzki, 48, Interstate 19 and Duval Mine Road. Pima County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Rudnitzki over after seeing her vehicle meandering inside and outside its lane. After field sobriety tests were administered she was cited and released.
Aug. 8: Amy Schreiner, 43, Sahuarita. Chase Bank employees called Sahuarita Police at 7:20 p.m. after a disoriented customer got into her car and sat slumped over for a long period of time with the car running. Police found her “drooling profusely” and she refused field sobriety tests. Officers found two baggies of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and syringes in her possession. She was booked into the jail on suspicion of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Aug. 9: Kristopher C. Davis, 33, Sahuarita: South Nogales Highway and South Calle Valle Verde. Sahuarita police observed Davis failing to yield while pulling out of a driveway at 1:26 a.m. He failed field sobriety tests.
Aug. 9: Jose J. Martinez Navarro, 33, Sahuarita: South Camino Linio and West Calle Vista Larga. Sahuarita police were summoned after Navarro ran over a stop sign. Officers found two glass pipes and a synthetic drug. Booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.