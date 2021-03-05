Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order on Friday allows coronavirus occupancy limits in businesses to expire but physical distancing and mask protocols remain in place.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said the order changes things for gyms and restaurants.
"It did make it more difficult on the gyms and restaurants because no matter how clean they kept it or how compliant they were, they were under capacity-reduction limits," he said Friday. "So, I was personally happy to see it."
Republican Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, was also happy to see the occupancy limits expire, calling it a step in the right direction — but also too little, too late.
"He could have done this before now," Christy said. "All of the indications show that the transmissions and the hospitalizations and the infections and all the parameters they used to make their judgments by are drastically falling in the right direction. And have been now for probably the better part of a month, if not longer."
In a statement, Ducey said, “We’ve learned a lot over the past year. Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus."
He added that the announcement "is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet."
County adjusts
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county would likely adjust its May proclamation to conform to the Executive Order. Until then, he said the county wouldn't be enforcing its own occupancy limits set in the proclamation. It also ended its voluntary curfew on Friday.
Huckelberry told the Green Valley News that Ducey's order doesn't change much given that it restored the county's occupancy limits to those established before the state made them more restrictive.
Ducey's order also opens spring training and major league sports in the state. It also prohibits mayors and other local jurisdictions from implementing "extreme measures" that shut down businesses.
The occupancy limit expiration applies to restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys and dine-in service bars. The order also states physical distancing and mask guidelines remain in place.
Christy said mask requirements are OK for now but he wants to see Ducey move forward with making them recommended rather than allowing jurisdictions to mandate them.
Current numbers
The state and county have seen COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, with positive cases and hospitalizations declining while vaccinations increase.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 120 positive cases in Pima County on March 1, down from 563 on Feb. 1. The county and state's positive cases have continued to drop since peaking at 1,744 on Jan. 4.
The State Health Department also reported improved ICU hospitalizations. On Thursday, 18 percent of adult ICU beds were occupied by coronavirus-positive patients. One month earlier, on Feb. 4, coronavirus-positive patients occupied 51 percent of statewide ICU beds.
Vaccinations continue to increase as well. The county reported it would pass the 300,000 vaccines administered mark on Friday. The county planned to administer 100,000 vaccines per month for the year's first three months. Friday's announcement puts the county ahead of schedule.
ADHS reported the county administered 293,593 vaccines as of Friday morning – 191,568 people, or 18.3 percent of the population. The county fully vaccinated 109,942 people.
The county is also receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency approval on Feb. 28. Huckelberry said the county initially heard it was receiving 3,000 doses from the state but ended up with 8,200 single-dose shots in its allotment.
The county is also moving forward on identifying homebound residents to vaccinate.
The county relied on a mix of state and local partner lists to identify homebound residents but now has a registration site – register.vaccine.pima.gov/ – and users can get assistance by calling 520-222-0199.
The homebound registration list is solely intended for people who can't go to a vaccination site. Meanwhile, officials in Green Valley expect to hear this week about another round of first-shot doses. It will deliver second doses Monday through Thursday for those who received the first dose here in early February.
GVR changes
Green Valley Recreation also on Friday announced it would open up some services. Among the changes:
•Starting Wednesday, all centers will remain open until 7 p.m. The hours also will apply to the four open fitness centers.
•Also Wednesday, guests will again be welcome in pools. Locker room capacity will not increase with the addition of guests. Same rules: Come ready to swim and shower at home if possible. Fitness centers continue to be for residents only.
•Canoa Hills fitness center opens on March 17 (capacity 10) and Desert Hills fitness on March 24 (capacity 5).