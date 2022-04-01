Gov. Doug Ducey terminated the state’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency on Wednesday, March 30 due to state thresholds that indicate the virus is no longer as widespread as it was.
Beginning the week of March 13 through 19, COVID-19 like illness in hospitals was below the baseline 2% established by the Arizona Department of Health Services as a measure of the outbreak period.
Cases also fell to 2,054 during the week of March 20 through 26, down 99% from Jan. 9 through 15, an outbreak peak.
According to a release from Ducey, hospitalizations have fallen to 5% of inpatient beds and 7% of intensive care unit beds. And, 70% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 60% are fully vaccinated.
Both Ducey and Arizona COVID-19 advisor Richard Carmona indicated that while COVID-19 is still present in the state, it is now manageable with vaccines and preventative measures.
Ducey and the ADHS are still encouraging people to get vaccinated, boosted and continue practices like staying home when sick.
Arizona’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency was first put into place on March 11, 2020.
COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will still be available throughout the state.
