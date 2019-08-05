The Arizona Department of Public Safety continues to search for the driver of a car that rolled over around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Valley Fire District, Pima County Sheriff's Department and DPS found a heavily damaged vehicle near Canoa Ranch Road and the westside Frontage Road, but no occupants were around.
"Crews completed an extensive search of the scene to find that the occupant fled," said GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt.
The driver still hadn't been found as of Monday morning, said DPS Trooper Jonathan Montes.