The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department on Monday released information on nearly 700,000 loans distributed through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program this year.
The loans, aimed at keeping people on the payroll during the pandemic, do not have to be repaid if certain conditions are met. The average loan was about $100,000.
The disclosure included loans of at least $150,000. There were four Green Valley businesses listed in the disclosure, one in Tubac and none in Sahuarita.
Wick Communications, parent company of the Green Valley News, was included in the disclosure under its Sierra Vista headquarters. Wick received $2-5 million from the program and reported 382 jobs supported by the loan, according to the report.
Other Green Valley businesses included: Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, supporting 332 jobs with a loan of $2 million to $5 million; Santa Rita Care Center, supporting 166 jobs with $1 million to $2 million; and United Community Health Center, supporting 152 jobs with $1 million to $2 million.
Tubac Management Co. received $1-2 million and reported 30 jobs supported by the loan.
The SBA also released data on loans under $150,000. There were 184 businesses in Green Valley; 90 in Sahuarita; 41 in Tubac; 12 in Amado; and six in Arivaca.