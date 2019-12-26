Imagine preparing meals for more than 3,000 people. With dietary restrictions. With calorie restrictions. Five days a week.
Welcome to Suzy Harris' world.
Harris is a general manager with Southwest Foodservice Excellence or SFE. SFE provides meals to more than 100 school districts in 11 states, including Sahuarita Unified School District.
About 60 percent of SUSD's 6,500 students eat breakfast and lunch prepared by SFE employees daily. Harris' small army of 65 employees works at six SUSD schools and the district's main cafeteria, which services Sahuarita Primary, Intermediate and Middle schools.
Each site has its own manager and head cook, prep staff, servers, cashiers and custodians.
Back at corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Harris said SFE's chefs and nutritionists are constantly experimenting with new recipes, which must meet USDA standards. The USDA limits the number of calories, fats, sodium and sugar each child can be served daily. At the same time, the government sets daily standards when it comes to grains, meats and vegetables.
Students K-5 are limited to 550-650 calories per meal, students 6-8 can eat 600-700 calories, and high school students can have 750-850 calories. The younger students must eat one to two ounces of grains and high school students at least two ounces. All of the students have to have either half a cup of fruit or half a cup of vegetable with lunch.
SFE offers more than 3,000 recipes and every month Harris and her staff create the next month's menu of breakfasts and lunches.
Harris said the schools don't see much waste. She attributes that to the fact she and her staff regularly hold taste testing events and conduct student surveys.
"I'll also sit out there with the kids and ask them what they like," she said.
A few years back they set up a "sharing table" at each of the schools. If a student changes their mind and decides they don't want what they've chosen, they can place it on the table for others as long as it remains unopened.
"It's really helped a lot of kids," Harris said. "You might get a student who wanted just a milk because they brought their own lunch, they'll go take a milk. Or you might have a child who wanted an extra milk. Or they want another apple."
Their favorites
What do kids like to eat today? The younger kids go for orange chicken, pizza and chicken snow bowls. Snow bowls? Mashed potatoes with chicken nuggets. French toast sticks, pancakes and cinnamon rolls go fast at breakfast time.
At the high school level, students like carne asada and street tacos at lunch. For breakfast, they love breakfast pizzas made with sausage, made-to-order omelets and breakfast burritos.
The number of daily entree choices increases from four at the elementary school level all the way up to 35 in high school, Harris said.
"It's kind of like a picnic place at the mall," she said of the high schools.
On Nov. 26, Harris' crew prepared and served one of the most popular meals of the year – Thanksgiving. Together with several SUSD high school culinary students, they browned buns, made stuffing, baked turkey and all of the other fixings.
"They definitely love our Thanksgiving meal. You hear kids. They can't wait for it. They make comments like, 'This is the best meal. This is the best day ever,' that kind of stuff. It's fun to hear that. We love hearing that," Harris said.
The students are eating healthier than we did not only because of the USDA, but because they want to, she said.
She's pleased to note raw broccoli, carrots and celery sticks are quite popular.
"They like the fresh. It's funny to see even the little kids come in and see the stuff they take off the salad bar," Harris said. "It's so nice to see them like all of that."
Jalapeños are also a huge hit with the kids, even kindergartners. They tend to pile them on their nachos, she said.
Everybody eats
Some of her staff get to work before 6 a.m. to serve 7 a.m. breakfasts to the younger students, she said. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m. at the high schools.
They've got it down to a science, she said. Even before the breakfasts are gone, she's got staff cleaning and prepping for lunch. And when one group of students is done eating lunch, they're cleaning up getting ready for the next group.
The main cafeteria feeds 800 students in less than three hours every day. Prior to Wrightson Ridge opening last year, they used to feed 1,500 kids in that amount of time.
Younger students get 20 to 30 minutes to eat. High school students have an hour.
In May, a school cafeteria worker in another state was fired for serving a child who couldn't pay for his meal. That would never happen within SUSD, Harris said.
"We do not deny students. They all get to eat," she said.
Here's how it works: Parents pay for meals in advance, typically online, and the money ends up on a card the child presents at breakfast and lunch. All of the cards look the same, even if they're receiving a free or reduced meal.
If a child's funds are getting low or falls below zero, parents are notified via email, but their child still continues to be fed.
"Our goal is to make sure kids are fed," said Amber Woods, SUSD spokeswoman.
SUSD is fortunate in that the district has often received individual and corporate donations to go toward those balances, Woods said. Individual schools have also held fundraisers.
Reduced lunches are 40 cents, reduced breakfasts are 30 cents. The normal price for lunch is $2.20-$2.50, depending upon the age group. The normal price for breakfast is $1.05-$1.35. Forty percent of SUSD students qualify for free or reduced meals.
Her staff doesn't just serve meals or cater school events, Harris said.
SFE is into educating students.
She, her chefs and a nutritionist regularly travel to each of the schools to teach kids about eating healthy. They also open up "farmers markets" occasionally.
"We'll have a big display of different fruits and vegetables. We'll try to focus on things they don't normally probably eat or see at the stores. We'll let them hold it, smell it. You can't do that at grocery stores. Mom won't let you," Harris said. "There are some items they can also taste. We don't sell anything. It's just for the kids to look at, get some education on it and taste."