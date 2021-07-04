Six enthusiastic volunteers arrived in a neighborhood off Green Valley’s Abrego Drive on Friday to glean citrus from a late-harvest grapefruit tree called Old Betsy (best estimates place her at 45 years), coming from afar.
They are part of Iskashitaa Refugee Network and have been living in the Tucson area from four months to five years. They are from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Nicaragua and Syria. Iskashitaa founder/director Barbara Eiswerth was also on deck, and group photographer Gretchen Crossley.
Resident Nina Rowe called for help getting Old Betsy’s sumptuous ruby reds plucked when they got around to ripening this year. While juicy and flavorful (of course, taste tests are in order), she called them smaller than usual.
Nevertheless, in 20 minutes, the bunch had stripped roughly 200 pounds of the pastel delights, had the van loaded and dead branches trimmed.
“It hurts trees not to pick them,” Eiswerth said. Due to COVID-19, there is a huge need to harvest unwanted fruit.
Friday’s take will add to the network’s goal of collecting up to 150,000 pounds yearly. Sixty percent helps the hungry via regional food banks, soup kitchens, school programs, Native American reservations and food-insecure individuals; some goes to refugee families.
The pickers also get fresh produce from gardens they tend in Tucson; in all, the network involves 39 ethnic groups. In high citrus season, typical demand for help gleaning fresh fruit is 10 calls daily.
Find more information on taking part in network events, tapping their services, which include picking up pre-harvested fruit, donating in other ways and volunteer opportunities, at www.iskashitaa.org, or by calling (520) 440-0100. Volunteers wear masks, practice social distancing and bring harvesting supplies. A donation is requested to help cover costs.
As the group waved farewell, Old Betsy’s looking svelte again but still able to perform another important function — shielding Rowe’s household windows from golf balls off the nearby course. She bid the group goodbye, telling all how grapeful she is.