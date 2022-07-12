When it comes to statewide down-ballot races, the bulk of likely GOP primary voters is still undecided, according to a poll released Tuesday.
The poll by OH Predictive Insights in Phoenix surveyed 515 “likely GOP primary voters” from June 30-July 2. The margin of error is 4.3%.
Secretary of State
Mark Finchem, endorsed by former President Trump, continues to lead three challengers by a wide margin, with 14% of the vote. He’s followed by state legislator Michelle Ugenti-Rita at 6%; she has seen a 3 percentage point drop since April.
Beau Lane showed the strongest gains among candidates, up 3 percentage points from April, and now is at 5%. Shawnna Bolick is at 3%, the same as April.
Attorney General
It’s anybody’s guess, with six candidates polling from 3 percent to 7 percent.
Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh is leading at 7 percent, with a 4 percentage point gain since April, the largest of all candidates.
He’s followed at 6 percent by Rodney Glassman and Andy Gould, both up 1 percentage point.
Dawn Grove (5%), Tiffany Shedd (4%) and Lacy Cooper (3%) finish out the list. Grove is up 2 percentage points from April, topped only by front-runner Hamadeh.
But the most notable number in the race is 67% — that’s how many voters had yet to pick a candidate the week before early ballots were mailed out.
Treasurer
Kimberly Yee, who dropped out of the governor’s race to run for re-election as state treasurer, holds a double-digit lead at 19%. Jeff Weninger and Bob Lettieri trail at 5%. According to the OHPI poll, 71 percent of likely GOP voters had yet to make a decision in the race.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tom Horne is running for the office he held from 2003-2011. He then was elected Arizona Attorney General in 2010, and was defeated four years later by current AG Mark Brnovich.
Horne leads what once was a six-person race with 18%. Two candidates have dropped out.
Michelle Udall is behind Horne, with 9 percent, followed by Shiry Sapir (7%) and Jennie Paperman, who polled at zero.
Kim Fisher and Kara Woods have dropped out of the race.
According to the poll, 66% of voters are undecided.
