John D'Orlando has been named chief operating officer of Wick Communications, parent company of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun. 

D’Orlando, 61, spent more than five years as president and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, and has served as vice president/advertising director of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group in Orlando, Florida.



D'Orlando most recently was with the Arizona Daily Star. 

