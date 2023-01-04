When it comes to getting food to homebound clients, the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center found a helpful partner in the third-party delivery app DoorDash.
DoorDash contacted the SFB last summer and offered to provide the equivalent of $100,000 in delivery services for the year to the food bank’s 60 homebound households, all for free.
With this program, DoorDash drivers called “dashers” picked up food packed by food bank volunteers on Mondays to drop off to homebound clients.
While the partnership has helped reach more people, DoorDash is cutting back on its service to Sahuarita food clients this year.
As of Jan. 1, DoorDash reduced their delivery service to the Sahuarita Food Bank by 97.5%, cutting the number of clients who can utilize the deliveries in half.
The food bank will have to match funds for the program in the future if they want to bring it back to its full numbers.
Executive Director Carlos Valles said DoorDash notified them they would be reducing their in-kind funding a couple of weeks ago.
Valles said DoorDash did not give a reason for the reduction, just that the equivalent amount of service provided would go from $100,000 for the full year, ending this summer, down to $2,500 from now to June.
Once the SFB uses that amount up, they will have to match half of the funding if they want to continue the partnership.
“The service is not going away, but since DoorDash is not providing 100% of the cost of that service anymore they are asking us to match half to get those people back on the program,” he said. “We are anticipating that to keep everyone on the program, it would be around $20,000 for the whole year.”
Valles said the DoorDash partnership went from accommodating 60 clients to 30.
The amount of deliveries for those still covered by the program will remain the same, but less people will benefit from the service.
“Most who are part of the program are disabled, homebound seniors who have no transportation options to get to the food bank,” he said. “Right now, some neighbors are picking food up for them, some are getting rides, but it is a logistical challenge and some people just don’t have the transportation access.”
While the SFB is looking into potential grant opportunities to put towards the program, they are seeking financial donations from the community to help.
Though it's not clear why DoorDash reduced their delivery services with the SFB, they have been cutting back on jobs.
On the national level, DoorDash announced it was eliminating about 1,250 corporate jobs or about 6% of its workforce at the end of November 2022.
DoorDash provides services to organizations like food banks through its Project DASH program, which launched in 2018 and grew during the pandemic.
Valles said they want to be able to continue the partnership as it helps reach homebound clients and even gives DoorDash drivers the opportunity to earn a little extra income.
“We are really hoping to make it work,” he said.
To donate to the SFB, visit sahuaritafoodbank.org or make checks payable to Sahuarita Food Bank and send to Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center, PO Box 968, AZ 85629-0968.
