foodbank.jpeg

Sahuarita Food Bank volunteers pack up boxes for DoorDash drivers to pick up. 

 Sahuarita Food Bank

When it comes to getting food to homebound clients, the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center found a helpful partner in the third-party delivery app DoorDash.

DoorDash contacted the SFB last summer and offered to provide the equivalent of $100,000 in delivery services for the year to the food bank’s 60 homebound households, all for free.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?