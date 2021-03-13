The Silver City Jam Band brought together musicians in Green Valley on a regular basis. The group up to 25 musicians would hit the stage for Friday night jams as a community service, providing free music for anyone who wanted to listen.
COVID-19 canceled the regular jam band meet-ups, but it hasn’t stopped local musicians from the group from performing together.
For five self-described “frustrated local musicians” the pandemic wasn’t about to stop their tunes.
The Garage Band, as they like to call themselves, started to take shape last fall and the group has been performing outdoor concerts at the Abrego Trailhead since mid-January.
Drummer Stan Farr said when it comes down to it, the group all just wanted to play.
“We were all part of Silver City Jam Band for varying periods of time and with the plague it got shut down like everything else did,” he said. “After sitting around for months it seems we started talking like, ‘Hey, bring your stuff over and go back to your high school days of a garage band.'”
Saxophone player Steve Strange had begun practicing at the ramada at the trailhead as a way to get out of the house into some sunshine. It seemed like a good place to have the whole group play together.
Farr came out to play and soon musicians Larry Worster on piano, guitarist John O’Loughlin and bassist Wayne Craig completed the group.
“It just got to be where people would stop by and say, ‘You do this every week?’ Well, I suppose we could. ‘Mind if we stay and listen,’” Strange said. "And, we didn't mind and stayed. So I started developing a list for people to let them know and we just started playing weekly.”
The group typically practices once a week, alongside with almost weekly performances. Typically its the core group of the five members, though others have joined in and they’ve done smaller duos and trios when not all members can show.
Most of the musicians perform in other local groups as well.
Listeners come by with their own folding chairs and masks, and set up around the ramada and parking lot to listen safely.
“We didn't want to do something that was going to be a problem, hence our masks, hence the cover over the sax because they have done studies that musical instruments can project more than six feet,” Strange said. “We didn't want to be the reason somebody, especially our age, got sick so we tried to keep distance between folks.”
Shows have typically brought in 30 to 50 audience members.
“There are some that drive from Sahuarita and heard about us, talked to somebody who's talked to somebody who's been here,” Strange said. “I get a request about every week from someone I don't know who says can you add me to your distribution list , and the list is about 50 at this point.”
They started to set out a bucket for donations. People can either make cash donations or bring food which they donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Green Valley location.
During their show last Friday, they collected $132 for the food bank. Over the course about four weeks they collected $700.
“We thought, what the heck, they're getting free entertainment so we brought the bucket and we'd invite people to put some money in the bucket for the food bank,” Strange said. “It's fun to be able to run down to the food bank. They don't mind getting money and we don't mind giving it to them.”
Strange said there’s another group of Silver City Jam Band players led by musicians Jim Hakanson and Jay Sherman also holding concerts for donations for the food bank across the highway.
Where the Garage Band plays a mixture of rock and roll, light jazz, swing and country, the other group plays more folk and roots.
“We try to not compete with each other, so we won't have a concert on the same day or maybe not even the same week," Strange said.
For the members of the group and the audience, what matters most is being able to share in some music and a little bit of normalcy.
Farr said they just enjoy playing music and people enjoy enjoy hearing it.
“People are dying for something to do and they were as happy as we were to have somewhere to go, like me polishing my drums at home,” Farr said. “It’s starting to loosen up a bit but for a long time we were sitting at home hitting ourselves with a bat for entertainment.”
The group plans to continue hosting the concerts until the Silver City Jam Band resumes, and might even continue to play together as the Garage Band after that.
“When you're in your house practicing it only takes you so far then you get tired,” Strange said. “To be able to go out, even when I was just coming here to practice, just to be in the sunshine...it’s nice to be somewhere else making music.”
Those who want to stay up to date on the next performances of the Garage Band can email Steve Strange at stevestrange@gmail.com.