It isn’t how long older adults spend sitting, but what they’re doing while they’re sitting that could impact dementia risk, a new study finds.
While watching TV could increase the risk of dementia, curling up with a good book or a computer may help reduce it.
The findings from researchers at the University of Arizona and the University of Southern California were published last week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"It isn't the time spent sitting, per se, but the type of sedentary activity performed during leisure time that impacts dementia risk,” said lead author David Raichlen, who was a UA faculty member and is now a professor at USC.
The study – supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the state of Arizona and Arizona Department of Health Services, and the McKnight Brain Research Foundation – investigated whether sedentary behaviors were associated with dementia, regardless of physical activity.
Study co-author Gene Alexander, a professor in the UA Department of Psychology and the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute, said physical activity has long been a focus of his research on dementia in older adults, but the specific effect of different levels and types of physical activity on dementia risk remained unclear.
“We were really interested in understanding how different types of sedentary behavior might influence the risk (of developing dementia), and there had been some suggestions that there could be some differences with some more mentally active kinds of sedentary behavior versus those where we’re sort of just passively sitting, so we really wanted to look at that specifically," Alexander said.
Getting the data
Using data from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database of more than 500,000 participants across the United Kingdom, researchers began investigating the correlations between sedentary, leisure activities and dementia in older adults.
More than 145,000 participants aged 60 and older – all of whom did not have a dementia diagnosis at the beginning of the study – completed questionnaires about their levels of sedentary behavior during the 2006-2010 baseline examination period.
During the study, researchers distinguished between “cognitively passive” sedentary behaviors, such as watching TV, and “cognitively active” sedentary behaviors, like using a computer, that typically take up large portions of adult leisure time.
"We know from past studies that watching TV involves low levels of muscle activity and energy use compared with using a computer or reading,” Raichlen said.
“While research has shown that uninterrupted sitting for long periods is linked with reduced blood flow in the brain, the relatively greater intellectual stimulation that occurs during computer use may counteract the negative effects of sitting,” he said.
After an average of 12 years of follow-up, researchers used hospital inpatient records to determine if participants received a dementia diagnosis – they found 3,507 positive cases.
Researchers then adjusted for factors such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, employment type and several lifestyle characteristics that impact brain health – including exercise habits, smoking and alcohol use, and time spent sleeping or socializing.
They found that time spent watching TV was associated with an increased risk of dementia, while leisure time spent using a computer was associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia.
Results remained the same even after scientists accounted for levels of physical activity, which researchers say debunks the idea that more physical activity during the day can counter the negative effects of sedentary behaviors.
"Although we know that physical activity is good for our brain health, many of us think that if we are just more physically active during the day, we can counter the negative effects of time spent sitting,” Alexander said.
“Our findings suggest that the brain impacts of sitting during our leisure activities are really separate from how physically active we are, and that being more mentally active, like when using computers, may be a key way to help counter the increased risk of dementia related to more passive sedentary behaviors, like watching TV,” he said.
But Alexander said there's still much to learn about the connection between sedentary behavior and dementia risk, especially when it comes to understanding what your brain is really doing while you're watching TV.
“What we really want to see now is this kind of research pointing the way toward understanding the underlying mechanisms that could contribute to this, and how much engagement in different types of activity is enough to really tip the scale," Alexander said.
To that end, researchers at the UA and USC are continuing their collaboration on a more in-depth study of brain structure and function, and how that relates to sedentary behavior, using neuroimaging measures that were collected on a subset of study participants.
Taken together, researchers hope these findings will play an important role when it comes to designing public health interventions aimed at reducing the risks of neurodegenerative diseases.
“Our study shows that physical activity doesn't fully mitigate the risk of dementia from too much sitting in the same way it does for other diseases, however what we do while we're sitting matters,” Raichlen said.
"If we can encourage people to be more active in place of spending time sitting and watching TV and being more mentally active in sedentary ways, that seems to be what our findings suggest could be beneficial," Alexander said.
"I think it’s really positive to see not all sedentary behavior is the same, and that keeping ourselves mentally engaged can really have some potentially positive health outcomes.”