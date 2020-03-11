An 8-year-old Washington state boy made national news last month when he wiped out lunch debts at seven schools by selling key chains. As it turns out, the Sahuarita Unified School District has its fair share of philanthropists, too, but most prefer to remain anonymous.
Just last month, a local resident swept away the school district's entire student meal debt by donating $1,500, said Suzy Harris, a general manager with Southwest Foodservice Excellence or SFE. SFE provides meals to more than 100 school districts in 11 states, including SUSD.
It's not the first time, either, Harris said. Last year, a Green Valley business paid $300 to pay off one school's balance and two sets of parents paid off the debts at two other schools.
In the 2017-2018 school year, 75% of school districts reporting to the School Nutrition Association had unpaid student meal debt. The median amount of unpaid meal debt per district has risen by 70% since the 2012-2013 school year.
SUSD, which serves students breakfast and lunch, has seen a steady decline in meal debt, said Amber Woods, SUSD spokeswoman.
At the end of the 2015-2016 school year, the debt was nearly $11,300. By 2017-2018, it had fallen to $5,600 and last year it was $5.
"Some districts have been significantly impacted budget-wise by meal debts," she said.
At the half-way mark of this school year, Tucson Unified School District parents owed nearly $350,000 – nearly the same amount they incurred all of last year.
As a result, TUSD changed its policies last month. Students are only allowed to charge two meals. After that, kids in kindergarten through eighth will be offered a bagel for breakfast and a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. High school students will be offered cheese and fruit for both meals.
School fundraisers, donations and an online payment system have all helped lower the debt within the SUSD, Harris said.
About five years ago, the district began allowing parents to pay for student lunches online and many parents opt to do so on a weekly or monthly basis, she said. Parents can set up electronic reminders when balances start getting low and Harris sends out emails or letters for those who haven't set up the reminders. She's also known to make phone calls.
Children are allowed to charge three meals. If their debt isn't paid after that point, the cost of their meals ends up on SUSD's books to be paid to SFE at the end of the school year out of the district's maintenance and operations budget, Woods said.
Roughly 40 percent of SUSD students qualify for free and reduced lunches, but most of those who fall behind in their payments are those who don't qualify, Harris said.
Reduced lunches are 40 cents, reduced breakfasts are 30 cents. The normal price for lunch is $2.20-$2.50, depending upon the age group. The normal price for breakfast is $1.05-$1.35. Forty percent of SUSD students qualify for free or reduced meals.
If a child's account falls below zero, they will still be provided a meal, but the school will choose one of the three entrees available that day, Woods said. By designating a specific meal, the district can keep better track of its expenses, she said.
Because the district has been able to keep its annual meal debt level so low, the state has waived roughly 30 cents in increased prices over the last three years, Woods said.
In unrelated news, Harris announced last week that she is starting a new pilot program. After spring break, Wrightson Ridge and Copper View students who are late and miss the bell will be served breakfast. Thanks to Second Chance Breakfast, Wrightson Ridge students will be allowed to grab their breakfast and take it to class. Copper View students will eat their breakfast in the cafeteria.
If all goes well, Harris hopes to expand the program to all of the schools next fall.