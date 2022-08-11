Goldfish are good beginner pets, but when they end up in lakes they can cause major disruptions to the ecosystem and food chain.
Non-native goldfish are just one type of pet that has been abandoned at the Canoa Ranch Lake in recent years.
Though migratory birds like great blue herons and osprey help reduce the population of these goldfishes, the Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation department said invasive species can cause a lot of damage to existing species.
Canoa Ranch Manager April Layher said they are a “natural resources park” with a focus on native species, and pets released into or around the lake create competition for resources.
“The concept is to have the native wildlife here but not introduce — where we can avoid it — any species that are in competition with them,” she said. “Any time an introduced/non-native species comes in they out-compete the native species.”
“They could introduce disease into native populations and it’s basically a battle for their particular ecosystems and niches. It's just better not to mix them.”
A population of goldfish has lived in the lake since Layher arrived last year, and she said they were not stocked into the lake intentionally nor are they native.
“It’s a good assumption someone threw some in and they reproduced,” she said. “In the case of goldfish they could possibly be eating the eggs from the native fishes when they spawn and some goldfish which are bigger might from time to time eat some of the little (native) fish.”
Layher said Arizona Game and Fish has tried to trap some of the goldfish with marginal success.
“It was maybe a dozen or so,” she said. “The best goldfish removal is the migration of all the water fowl that come through and help themselves heartily to the goldfish. The great egret, great blue heron and osprey have been helping.”
AGFD Public Information Officer Mark Hart said it can be challenging to handle situations where non-native species are introduced into Arizona’s limited aquatic habitats.
“With invasive species it's a hard issue to enforce other than raise awareness,” he said. “We understand the psychology: a person bought a pet, it gets too big for its tank and they feel bad and don’t want to flush it down the toilet. So they think, why not toss it in a pond? There’s an adverse impact to that and people should think it through before they get a pet.”
For AGFD, preserving or restoring populations of native fish that are endangered is a priority, and invasive species like goldfish can harm reintroduction efforts.
“We have an extensive program to reintroduce native fish like the tiny Gila Topminnow, which I believe are in Canoa Ranch,” he said. “They are endangered and we are trying to bring them back.”
“They are native to the state and if someone dumps a goldfish in a pond with these, that (gold)fish will eat those species and it’s a big impediment to our progress.”
Hart said though enforcement is incredibly difficult, there are multiple charges possible.
It would be considered the “transport of an unlawful species,” a second degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of four months in jail and a $750 fine.
Along with goldfish, Layher said they have had several occasions where domestic ducks were dropped off at the lake.
“If people keep bringing ducks here, it can have an impact on water quality,” she said. “Domestic animals can pass disease to wild animals, which is a concern and we would prefer that not happen.”
While she has found an animal rescue that could take on domestic ducks from the lake, NRPR would have to manage catching them.
“There are rules against it (releasing pets into the lake) and we are going to try to put up signage again which encourages people not to do that,” she said. “The only option we have is to try to catch the species that don't belong here. We just don't have the resources or staffing.”
The Town of Sahuarita has also needed to deal with introduced species at Rancho Sahuarita Lake.
Parks and Recreation and Community Resources Director Laura Hester said when they do occasionally get non-native pets dumped at the lake, it does not typically rise to a problem.
“We do have turtles which are not indigenous, but we let them stay as they aren’t hurting anything,” she said. "We’re pretty proactive on it and I have lived in places where it becomes a big issue, so it’s best to catch it early.”
She said when it comes to semi-domestic ducks, they typically talk to local farmers first to see if they are interested in taking them. If not, they contact AZGFD.
“Usually, people get them(ducks) for Easter or something and when they get big, people don’t want them anymore,” she said. “I encourage people to not drop off animals at the park because it does cause a huge problem, especially ducks. They overtake any ponds or lakes and can cause disease.”
For those who are trying to relinquish an exotic pet, there are options. A list of state animal rescues is available at dontletitloose.com.