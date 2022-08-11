heron.jpeg

A great blue heron catches a goldfish at Canoa Ranch Lake. Birds like these play a big part in reducing invasive species. 

 Pima County

Goldfish are good beginner pets, but when they end up in lakes they can cause major disruptions to the ecosystem and food chain.

Non-native goldfish are just one type of pet that has been abandoned at the Canoa Ranch Lake in recent years.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

