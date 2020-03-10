The coronavirus struck closer to home this week but local businesses, first responders and others are urging common sense and hand-washing to keep panic and the virus at bay — even if store shelves have been stripped of toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“It’s the flu season,” said Joey Kosiorowski, operations chief for the Green Valley Fire District. “Whatever you do to prepare for that, same thing.”
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said they have not talked about canceling any events, including the inaugural Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival this weekend, and there have been no changes in the way the town is conducting business.
Local churchgoers aren't letting coronavirus fears get in the way of enjoying their services.
“I hope the good outcome is whatever we do better this time, we do during the regular flu season in the future,” said Murphy, who also is the community liaison for United Community Health Center.
Concerns over the virus have affected several events in the area.
Several vendors said attendance at the 27th annual Green Valley Health Fair on Monday was down, though one event organizer said they saw a “steady” stream of people.
The virus led to the cancellation of the Tucson Festival of Books set for this weekend at the University of Arizona, which has drawn 100,000 people in the past. The Arizona Daily Star, which sponsors the fair, said more than 100 authors had canceled.
Western writer Chris Enss, who was to attend the book festival, canceled a speaking engagement at La Posada today.
La Posada earlier announced it had canceled its 2020 Taste of La Posada event scheduled for later this month. The event included a tour of an apartment, and was canceled out of concern over the coronavirus, a spokesman said.
La Posada also announced the cancellation of its final concert of the Concerts For A Better Community series this Saturday.
Joni Condit, CEO of La Posada, said they have “prepared a campus-wide comprehensive plan to hopefully prevent and/or mitigate the problem should it show up in our area,” noting that older populations are more vulnerable. She said La Posada held seven meetings with residents and staff last week.
“The most important thing we can all do at this point is to wash our hands frequently for 20 seconds and to maintain social distances of at least six feet. We are encouraging residents to refrain from having guests since they could bring the virus to our campus,” she said in a statement.
Arroyo Gardens and the Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Green Valley announced Tuesday that the are “limiting all visitors to our facility unless absolutely necessary,” asking family and friends not to visit the center.
Schools
Sahuarita Unified and Continental school districts have been in contact with parents through letters and by posting information on their websites about identifying and dealing with symptoms.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said they have heard from a few parents but their early information campaign, which began in January, has put them in front of the issue.
She said Tuesday that the district is putting in place several protocols, including a thorough sanitizing of classrooms, offices, common areas and school buses during spring break; more sanitization materials available at school sites; and adding hand-sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas.
She said the likelihood of a school closure “remains extremely low.”
Shelves cleared
Hand sanitizer and toilet paper sold out in several stores in Green Valley and Sahuarita over the weekend. Safeway in Sahuarita had a few packs of toilet paper on Monday and the shelves were bare at Walmart, though they were restocked on Tuesday.
Fry’s in Sahuarita was restocking bare shelves early Tuesday.
The scene was commonplace around the world, especially in Australia where there now is a toilet paper shortage, according to several media outlets.
First case
Officials announced Monday that a Pima County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first in the county and the sixth case in Arizona. There have been no deaths.
The person, who lives in unincorporated Pima County, had been traveling in an area “with community spread of the virus” and didn’t need hospitalization, according to county officials.
The Pima County resident is not seriously ill, has been cooperative with public health officials and is in isolation at home, according to the county.
“We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or canceling events,” said Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 have mild symptoms and we ask that you stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”
State efforts
Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said they are meeting demands for coronavirus test kits and expected to receive more earlier this week. She said test costs are covered for those on Medicare and Medicaid, or those deemed by the state to need testing.
She said the state is not recommending canceling mass gatherings unless they serve a high-risk population — generally elderly people with underlying health conditions. She said that population should “seriously reconsider” any travel plans in the near future.
Longterm and assisted living facilities have been urged to screen all visitors, limit visits from children and try to accommodate visitors by phone or video conferencing before a physical visit.
Gov. Doug Ducey said he doesn’t think response to the virus has been overblown.
“No, we’ve seen the deaths in Washington state, we’ve seen what’s happened in China, Italy, in South Korea and in Iran,” he said. “I think we want to take every possible precaution to prevent community spread, to avoid and deal with this and make sure our most vulnerable populations are aware of the situation.”
Ducey, calling the virus a top priority, noted “a bit of alarmist communication” that has led to a run on some products such as paper towels and hand sanitizer.
“I would ask people to buy what they need, to be prepared. I’m confident that these items that are in the consumer market will be replenished.”
On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar announced he placed himself under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19," Gosar said in a statement. "I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."