A stray dog was rescued Monday from a sinkhole that opened up in Amado, but questions about why it happened and who owns the land remain.
Responders from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department answered a call that a dog had fallen into the sinkhole in a field behind All Pro Automotive in Amado. The hole is about six feet across and four feet deep.
A resident of the Lakewood Mobile Home Park made the initial call to report a dog had been trapped in the sinkhole. EHVFD was first on the scene and rescued the medium-size stray from the hole without injury.
The exact cause of the sinkhole remains a mystery.
Lakewood Water Company engineer Clint Knupp, who inspected the site Tuesday afternoon, ruled out failure of water utility lines.
"It looks like this area was used to bury broken pieces of concrete at some point," Knupp said. "The debris was loosely covered with fill dirt that collapsed into the discarded fragments."
Recent steady rains may have caused the topsoil to filter down into the stratified rubble.
All Pro shop owner David Sagers wondered who is responsible for the scene, which is just outside the chain link fence around the shop.
"I called the county and they said they would be sending someone out to determine who owns the land," he said.
Lakewood Mobile Home Park property manager Norma Ahumado had the same concern.
"I am fairly certain that the area is an easement controlled by Pima County," she said. "But, of course, we want to be completely sure to mitigate any liability issues."
For now, the are has been cordoned off pending further analysis of the incident by authorities.