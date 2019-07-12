A 27-year-old Green Valley woman received a citation July 4 after her dog attacked a party-goer, police said.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said police were called to a home in the 13000 block of Camino Flauta around 9 p.m. July 4 about an animal bite.
During the investigation, police were told two six-month-old puppies, a labradoodle and a pit bull became "revved up" while playing with each other and ultimately had to be separated, Almodova said.
After the pit bull was allowed back into the party, it attacked a woman, "causing a pretty good gash" to her leg that required medical attention, Almodova said.
The dog's owner, Maria Ramirez, 27, received a citation for failure to control an aggressive dog, he said.