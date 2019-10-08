A Sahuarita resident was cited for having a dog at large and prohibited acts Sept. 30 after police said his labrador retriever attacked another dog.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said a woman was walking her two small dogs in the 400 block of East Placita Lezna when the lab, which was running loose, ran up and began biting the neck of one of her dogs.
The woman sustained scratches to her leg and hand during the attack, but a Good Samaritan was able to separate the dogs, Almodova said.
The lab was taken to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and officers were able to track down its owner, the lieutenant said.
Mark Ruiz surrendered his rights to the dog and was cited, he said.