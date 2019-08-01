A 32-year-old Sahuarita man received several citations July 25 after police said his dogs attacked another dog while on the loose.
Police said a Sahuarita man was walking his two Havenese dogs near West Camino Acierto and South Avenida Armoniosa when a pit bull and labrador attacked one of the Havenese.
When the owner of the Havenese dogs tried to separate the animals, he was bitten on the hand, police said.
The injured dog has racked up $800 in veterinary bills so far, police said.
Sahuarita police found the owner of the loose dogs, William Wade, and he was cited for two counts of prohibited acts, vaccination required, license required and dogs at large.
Police said that while Wade had the proper documentation for the labrador, he did not have it for the pit bull. The pit bull was seized and must spend 10 days in quarantine at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, he said.