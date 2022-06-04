The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center has put an emphasis on career and skills training with classes on food prep, entrepreneurship, computer courses and more. But one of the more in-demand classes is English.
The SFB-CRC is planning a basic English class as soon as it has an instructor to fill a need for Spanish speakers and others in the community looking to build their skills.
CRC Director Adriana Romero said they have had a lot of interest in an English class, with 20 students signed up.
“We have found a big need for the ELA (English Language Acquisition) classes and the large majority of some of the students we currently have really want to be able to use our resources here but the barrier right now is English,” she said. “I don't think people realize there's a high need here. There's a lot of Spanish-speaking population in this area.”
Romero said the class will focus on basic English skills to help people in their everyday lives.
“Basically, we’re focused on helping them to communicate here in the United States, for them to be able to communicate and to transfer those skills into the real world, meaning if they need something they won't need to look for someone else to translate for them, that they would have the opportunity to be able to understand and be able to talk in English,” she said.
The resource center is working with Tucson nonprofit Literary Connects, and Romero said the organization suggested they bring in-person ELA opportunities to the CRC. Literary Connects currently only has virtual options and Romero said some students just do better in person.
Romero is hopeful the class will help students participate in other CRC courses, like an upcoming certified nursing assistant/certified caregivers program.
“We have such a high demand for the CNA program but for them to be able to pass the test they need to be fluent in English," she said.
Romero said they hope to get at least one or two instructors so they can begin the class and grow a larger pool of instructors as time moves on. The positions are part time and pay $20 an hour.
Romero said retired teachers are a great option and they can work with anyone’s schedule.
“If they want to be an ELA instructor we really need one,” she said. “We are paying them but they are also giving back to the community. I want people to realize being able to take their skills and empower someone else really makes a difference.”
Other options
Another option for English as a Second Language classes in the area is through Pima Community College, which is gearing up for virtual ESL summer classes June 14.
Lisa Jurkowitz, coordinator of English as a World Language at the Downtown campus, said they have 40 students signed up, the majority from Tucson. There is one from Sahuarita, two from Rio Rico, three from Nogales and one from Vail, and she expects they will get a few more students before class begins.
“This summer, we are only offering our conversation courses,” she said. “Prior to the pandemic, we offered our full curriculum — writing/grammar, reading/vocabulary and communication courses.”
In the fall, they will offer 13 ESL courses for credit. Jurkowitz said generally they have 150 to 200 students in the program. She said economic factors, immigration issues, closed borders and arrivals of refugee groups have caused an ebb and flow in enrollment.
Pima County libraries have offered ESL classes here in the past but no longer.