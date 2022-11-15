Phillip Hathaway knew he wanted a career, not just a job.
So he looked to his brother-in-law’s career in HVAC and started taking online courses.
“All my other jobs were minimum wage, just felt like a dead-end job,” he said. “With this I can move up, get higher pay, greater responsibility, get everything that I want. I did some online school but I basically knew nothing about ACs.”
When it came to applying for HVAC jobs, no one would hire him due to his lack of experience, except for Green Valley Cooling and Heating.
“None of them called me back except for this one because they actually do the training here, they will hire you on with no experience,” he said. “If you’re willing to put in the effort and work, they will train you.”
They aren't alone. With hundreds of job openings for HVAC technicians in Arizona, local companies have found that training their own is a way to meet needs and teach to their standards. Pima Community College, which has had HVAC courses since the 1990s, has further developed their training through their Centers of Excellence efforts.
GV Cooling & Heating
Green Valley Cooling and Heating has always focused on training its own, but made an even greater investment into hands-on training with an on-site learning lab they officially opened in November.
Erik Springsteen is their training coordinator, and he has worked for the company eight years.
He runs their two-week training program for new hires, and he said they will take anyone who’s interested and willing to commit time.
“We take everyone, whether you have experience or not, start them out with HVAC 101 and bring them to a boot camp and actually teach them what the refrigeration cycle components are, get them prepped if they need to take their Environmental Protection Agency certification,” he said.
The training happens on-site in their learning lab, stocked with the most basic of equipment up to the latest technology in the field. While people receive hands-on training and in the field experience, they also get paid.
“Especially in times like this, it's hard to dedicate yourself to college if you have family, have something going on, how are you gonna pay for that school and support your family,” he said. “You get paid your wage while you're training, so it helps the individuals out to continue life as they are used to.”
Springsteen said the training opportunities they provide have helped them recruit staff, and also gives them a chance to educate potential employees on what the field is about.
“It helps us out by getting individuals in the door and actually seeing there's potential in this field,” he said. “Sometimes that's all it is, it's getting them to see HVAC.”
Green Valley Cooling also tries to get young people interested in HVAC through open houses where high students from Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools can see it for themselves.
“We want to get the younger generation in a trade because the trades are kind of falling, as in getting trained technicians to do it,” he said. “It is something that through hard times, trades are here. They are here to stay.”
“It's a really important field that I think is being overlooked maybe by the younger generation.”
Hathaway started the training about seven months ago and has moved up from a maintenance technician to an installation technician.
“I'm really into installation,” he said. “It's really fun and it's very manual labor, once you're finished and get to look at your work, it feels so good. You know, that feeling of completion feels nice.”
For him, the biggest benefits of the trade is the freedom and ability to find work anywhere.
Springsteen said the training and job itself, as well as their company, provides a pathway to advancement.
“This company has set up a career path where you know what your career path is, what you need to do to move up; It's right there,” he said. “A lot of companies don't have that where you’re wondering what to do to get a raise. This is it. Follow your career path and you will move forward.”
RiteWay
Riteway Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Tucson created its Riteway University program last year, graduating 13 people from their pilot training program.
Interest was high, and they received about 50 applications.
Head Trainer David Keesler said the idea of creating the university was in development for a couple years.
“We train more specifically on how we run our business, our ethics, culture, and personal targets,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of technicians and talent over the years trained to the RiteWay standard. What spawned the creation of the university is our focus on customer service and technical expertise.”
It’s a 20-week, paid program and has a direct pathway to a job, as well as a commitment from the company for additional training over two years.
“They are paid the entire time they are here and get the highest quality standards of training, and it’s the most immersive offered at this time,” he said. “You are guaranteed a job as soon as you complete the training and the amount of support offered is completely unmeasured.”
Kessler said hands-on learning is key for the field.
“Lots of individuals who do programs get culture shock in the field and struggle with the actual hands-on aspect,” he said. “For individuals who train with us, we have structure with the marriage of training.”
He said there is always a need for HVAC technicians, and training programs like this help fill the demand.
“Arizona, especially Southern Arizona, it’s always in high demand job market wise,” he said. “My personal experience is we can't have enough or get enough people. We want to magnetize individuals to meet the demand and need, and raise the bar for the general market.”
Prospects
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are about 40,100 openings for HVAC jobs projected each year, on average.
Indeed currently has more than 600 jobs in the state for HVAC technicians.
HVAC has been part of the programming at Pima Community College since the '90s, and they are developing it further with their Center of Excellence for Applied Technology, which houses Building and Construction.
They are partnering with Trane Technologies, a major industry leader, to design a living lab that will allow students to program and troubleshoot advanced control systems for heating and cooling.
Greg Wilson, dean of Applied Technology, said of everything offered under the umbrella of building and construction, HVAC has the highest enrollment. They have 50 to 60 students enrolled each semester.
“The benefits are they can be assured they’re learning what's happening in the industry right now and prepare for what's coming,” he said. “With the partnership with Trane, we’re moving into building and training students to access and utilize energy data across all the college’s campuses.”
“They’ll learn competencies in a more engaging way and it’s helpful to us because students will pull data from the systems of the college itself and make decisions on how to modify the building.”
Wilson said they work closely with the business/trade community to develop programs like this one.
“We do have a standing industry advisory group with representatives from local companies to guide our program in terms of helping review curriculum, teaching current technology,” he said.
Wilson said there are students who have earned jobs paying $30 an hour once they leave the program.
They are also currently developing “fast track” noncredit options for HVAC which would quickly prepare someone to become a technician in various fields.
“There are very promising careers that don't require a four year degree,” Wilson said. “We can prepare you for those pathways or even those in engineering or some other four-year path, but hands-on skills makes you a better engineer. Coming to Pima first, getting hands on practice, makes you a better engineer. “
Their lab with Trane will be finished at the end of this semester.
Jim Knutson, senior innovation and sustainable solutions partner, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies, said the partnership with PCC began when they provided a feasibility study to the college focused on savings, efficiency and repurposing waste.
It grew from there into the program which will have students using real systems at the college.
“Really, it’s being implemented as one of the first turning this into a full campus wide opportunity," he said. “The learning labs are using the same systems of the buildings and automation that allows us to create a virtual learning lab. Students will sit in the buildings and do 'what-ifs'. They are given control of the system to learn form.”
Knutson said along with the PCC partnership and partnerships with ASU and NAU in Arizona, they also have programs targeting as young as third graders to grow interest early, like their BTU Club.
Knutson said there are many job opportunities in the region.
“We are seeing thousands of jobs opening in those pathways,” he said. “In AC, no one can find employees and we struggle with the same things. We've been training our technicians for over 40 years just in automation and the diversity of pathways for students has grown so much.”
Springsteen said ultimately, their local training site has helped them gain great employees, but really, they want to see their HVAC technicians follow their passion anywhere it takes them.
“We hope you stay with our company, but understand this is just one small section of the HVAC side - the residential service maintenance side,” he said. “You can get into the commercial, industrial side, but wherever you go in the world, it's the same. The theory behind everything is the same."
“It just depends on, where does your soul take you? Where do you want to go, what do you want to do?”