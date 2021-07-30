Pima County and the Town of Sahuarita are unable to call for mask mandates under an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey, but businesses can do make their own rules.
As of Friday, it appears many local retailers, grocery stores and other shops are sticking with their current policies — masks are optional.
Here’s some of the current policies in the area.
Walmart: Masks are optional for everyone.
Starbucks: They are mask-free, though customers may wear masks if they want to. There is still social distancing being observed inside.
Sprouts: Masks are not required.
Safeway: Mask optional for both those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated. Safeway employees will not ask if you are vaccinated.
Fry’s: Masks are not required for people who are fully vaccinated. They are asking people who are not vaccinated to wear masks but they are not enforcing it.
TJ Maxx: People who are unvaccinated need to wear masks in the store, but those who are vaccinated don’t need one.
MOD Pizza: Masks are not required.
Petsmart (Sahuarita): Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks and they are asking those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask.
White Elephant: Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals. Masks are recommended for all others.
McDonalds: Masks are not required for customers, just employees.
Manuel’s (Sahuarita): Masks are not required.
Bealls: Masks are not required, but are recommended for those who are unvaccinated.
Zeta Hair: As of now, masks are not required.
Green Valley Barber Shop: Masks are not required.
Government
Joyner-Green Valley Branch Library: Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated. For those who want to wear a mask or are not vaccinated, the library has masks available.
Town of Sahuarita: No mask required.
Sahuarita Unified School District: Masks encouraged but not required.
Continental Elementary School District: Masks not required.