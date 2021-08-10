After declines in enrollment at school districts across the state last year, Sahuarita Unified School District and others are seeing the numbers trend up.
Though local enrollment is increasing, the number of families opting to educate their children at home has also increased.
Here’s a sense of where students are being educated this year.
Sahuarita Unified
SUSD lost nine percent, or about 600 students, at the beginning of September 2020, compared with May 2020.
The current semester, the first without the hybrid learning model or a mask mandate, began Aug. 2. Though the final enrollment numbers won’t be processed until after the 10th day of school, they’re almost back to normal.
Spokesperson Amber Woods said as of now the enrollment for the 2021-22 school year for K-12 is 6,353. That’s about an 11 percent increase from the end of last school year, when the district had 5,700 students.
It’s also about 8 percent higher than September 2020, when they first saw a large dip in enrollment.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the growth over the last couple months has been exciting, though there is still time for the enrollment numbers to change.
“The challenge with this point any year is that the numbers are still fluid because people are still moving in and moving out. There’s different start times throughout the country and we have a lot of mobility until Labor Day where, historically, enrollment generally settles down,” he said. “The indication right now I’d say is favorable. It looks like we’re up at least 500 students, at least from where we ended last year.”
Valenzuela attributed the migration back to SUSD to personalized efforts to reach out to students who had left the district.
“Principals made calls, sent cards, newsletters, even videos highlighting programs, asking and welcoming students in the community to come back home to our schools, and they responded in a favorable and encouraging way,” he said. “It speaks to several things: A validation of our quality academic programs, the professional quality and dedication of our faculty and staff, the comprehensive diversity of programs, dual enrollment, advanced placement, our rich fine arts leadership and athletics.”
The increase in students now that in-person classes are an option again signals to Valenzuela that the community is ready to return to traditional classrooms.
“One thing this significant change suggests is that when all is said and done for most students, the most ideal learning environment is to be in a physical space learning in-person with their classmates, with their teacher and staff, there’s no substitute for in-person learning,” he said. “That’s what I think the numbers show.”
The majority of students enrolled in SUSD are in traditional classes, but there are more than 200 students returning to the district’s fully online program, Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy.
There are also 192 open enrollment students who don’t live in the district. Open enrollment has gone up about 15 percent this year. In the 2019-20 school year, there were 159 and the previous year there were 164.
Continental
Continental Elementary School District, which never went into the hybrid model and was among just a few schools in Pima County to offer five-day-a-week learning, didn’t experience as large a drop in enrollment.
In the 2019-20 school year, CESD had 696 students. They lost 41 during COVID-19, with 651 students. Currently, they have 655 students in pre-k through 8th grade.
Homeschool
Among the reasons for the enrollment decline last year was that more families had opted to move to homeschool or an alternative school such as an online academy or microschool.
Though enrollment has grown at SUSD, the number of students living in the district who are attending homeschool has increased slightly since last fall.
Currently, the Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Office has 452 homeschool affidavits for students living within SUSD. In September 2020, there were 436 students in SUSD boundaries with homeschool affidavits.
Homeschool affidavits have increased since September at Continental Elementary School and Pima County as well.
Currently, there are 4,523 homeschool affidavits in Pima County compared to 4,190 students last fall.
CESD has 74 children in the district who have opted for homeschool this year, compared to 61 last fall.
Families are required to submit an affidavit before they begin homeschooling and have to submit a discontinuation form when they decide to pull their child from homeschool.
Other schools
Other alternatives, like microschools and online academies, are still seeing high levels of enrollment too.
Primavera is a fully online, tuition-free and accredited school.
Cody Bendix, corporate communications director, said in July they had “a record 1,300-plus students” graduate from the program.
“Interest has been higher than this time last year and we are seeing increased applications for all grades K-12 as well,” he said.
Prenda is a microschool organization that administers learning for home learning environments where an adult acts as a guide for a group of five to 10 students. Often a parent is a guide to their own children along with additional children.
Microschools became a popular option during the pandemic. In July 2020, a Prenda spokesperson said they had an “over 700 percent increase from this same time last year” in program interest.
Today, a spokesperson said they don’t share exact numbers, but they are continuing to experience growth in the Tucson area.