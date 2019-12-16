The GVR Member Assistance Program will be getting a boost after the Board of Directors approved, 10-1, donating $25,000 to the GVR Foundation.
The MAP program was established in 1995 as a means to assist qualifying GVR members experiencing financial hardship and unable to pay annual dues.
The money is coming from the SpotRX agreement Green Valley Recreation entered. SpotRX owns prescription medicine vending machines found in GVR social centers.
The board raised the target for MAP funding to $50,000 and the program is capable of generating $20,000 in addition to the $25,000 GVR donated, board president Charles Sieck said Wednesday.
"We're $5,000 short of our goal," Sieck said to the board. "Me and my wife, (Jane), have decided to make up that $5,000."
With Sieck's donation, the MAP program should reach the board's $50,000 target.