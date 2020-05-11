Business owners and customers in Sahuarita and Green Valley had been looking forward to Monday for weeks.
Given the go-ahead by Gov. Doug Ducey, retailers reopened their doors Friday and restaurants resumed dine-in services Monday.
While local restaurants were encouraged by the chance to recover after significant revenue losses, Monday and Tuesday still weren't the the banner days most hoped for.
Dine-in services
Pamela Everett, general manager of Denny's on Nogales Highway, said the public response was overwhelmingly positive from customers on Monday.
There were a few apprehensive faces, but Everett said they relaxed after seeing the steps staff took to sanitize surfaces between customers and distance diners.
The restaurant is seating customers at 11 of its 43 tables and Monday's opening wasn't as busy as she hoped.
"It's been a little slow," she said. "We are really surprised at how slow it's been. And I don't know if that's because people don't feel comfortable coming in. I expected more business, and it certainly wasn't anywhere near what I expected."
Theirs wasn't the only slow start.
The Old Chicago Deli in Green Valley started serving sit-down customers at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Owner Mark Bond said it was a slow, steady pace throughout the first day. He said they were within about $300 to $400 for the summer season's regular business.
"Lower than normal, but still, for the first day, we were pretty good. Today's a little bit slower," he said Tuesday.
Arizona Family Restaurant owner Don Herk said they were down about 17 percent from last year for Monday's sales and could have served more customers and still not hit a 50 percent occupancy limit.
"It was nice," he said. "It was a little better than what I thought. I had no idea what was going to happen."
Herk said business was down about 75 percent for the month, and Monday's opening reduced that to about 71 percent.
"So that number will keep getting better as the month goes on," he said. "If we can finish the month, I would be happy being down by 17 percent at this point."
Herk said the rules from the state keep changing, and he's just trying to keep up with them right now.
Bond also found changes in guidelines frustrating.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has called an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider an emergency proclamation and more guidelines for businesses, and Bond said that could hurt him.
He pointed to the county's 17 best practices recommendations for restaurants, which were voluntary as of Tuesday but could be adopted as temporary, enforceable health codes. Pima County says two public surveys indicate strong support for its measures.
"What they're doing is ruining businesses," Bond said of the supervisors. "We got to get open, or we're done. I've lost way too much money to continue doing this. I will be bankrupt if they keep doing this."
Bond said he'd lost at least $75,000 for March and April during the shutdown.
New rules
The focus this week won't only be on retail and restaurants.
Ducey said Tuesday that pools, gyms and spas may reopen starting Wednesday using enhanced sanitation and adhering to guidance offered by the state.
He also said professional sports — baseball, football, soccer, basketball — can resume May 16 with CDC guidelines in place designed to protect public health.
Ducey said those who are vulnerable should not go to work and should stay home and “take all precautions” to keep themselves safe.
Quiet opening
Greg Hansen owns Twist and Shout 50s Diner, The 19th Hole Bar and Grille and Longhorn Grill and Saloon in Amado. He said all three restaurants had a quiet reopening Monday.
"I was a little surprised that we weren't a little busier," he said. "But I also understand that the lockdown is in place, and people might not be comfortable coming out yet."
Despite the quiet opening, Hansen said he had higher revenues than he did with curbside service alone.
While it might have been quiet, Hansen echoed all the other restaurants in finding regulars were happy to be able to dine-in once again.
He said the restaurants didn't hit the reduced occupancy limits and that The 19th Hole had the most at about 40 percent during Monday's peak.
Hansen said they had a lull in their curbside business at Longhorn and 19th Hole, but that the dine-in customers compensated for the loss.
Twist & Shout closed entirely shortly after the shutdown when into effect in March. Hansen said now that the location is open, there will be a curbside option as well.
At Denny's, Everett said the location had a drop in curbside, but the dine-in service didn't compensate.
"Our carry-out business started to go really well," she said. "We were actually increasing our sales by 50 percent within the last two weeks of our carry-out."
Everette said she wasn't sure why curbside sales dropped so dramatically.
"It was like, OK, we're open but all of the sudden I think people think that (carry-out) stopped and it hasn't," she said. "And that was the bulk of our business for two-and-a-half months."
Fast food
Many of the fast food restaurants in town are still not allowing dine-in services, but are letting people order inside for takeout or pickup. All fast food restaurants are doing heightened cleaning and sanitation procedures, and many are requiring employees to wear masks and gloves.
Drive-thru orders are the primary way most fast food restaurants are still taking orders.
Subway and Carl’s Jr. in Sahuarita Plaza, as well as both Taco Bell locations in Sashuarita, are now open in their lobbies for takeout/pickup only. They are asking customers to observe social distancing of six feet while ordering.
A Subway employee said they are waiting on word from their district manager before dine-in services restart, though that could be this week.
Carl’s Jr., which had a flow of customers opting for the lobby over the drive-thru on Monday, is encouraging guests to use the drive-thru or delivery services instead of ordering in person for the protection of staff. A sign on its door asks if people have symptoms of an illness not to come inside.
Some of them have limited the number of guests in the lobby, like Little Caesars, which is allowing takeout-only orders inside and five people at a time.
Culver's is leaving reopening plans to each franchise and the location in Sahuarita Plaza is still only doing drive-thru, and it appears robust.
The Starbucks at Nogales Highway recently reopened its drive-thru and is now allowing pickup orders, though its doors are still closed. People can pre-order takeout and pick it up at the side door, where they have a table set up. Employees are wearing masks.
Retail stores
On Friday, residents could begin to shop for clothes and other retail items but many of the major retailers in the area remain closed.
Bealls Outlet reopened its doors Friday with heightened cleaning and sanitizing procedures, employees in masks and gloves and social distancing at the registers.
Resident Rose Acri left Bealls on Monday with a shopping bag on her arm and a mask on her face.
Though she is following the safety guidelines for COVID-19, she said she felt comfortable inside the retailer with the measures they have put in place for their reopening.
“I had my gloves, I had my mask and off I go shopping,” she said. “It feels wonderful after being cooped up so long in the house; it's so nice to be able to go shopping.”
Acri won’t be going shopping without gloves, a mask, lots of hand sanitizing and frequent hand washing, but she is hopeful things start to reopen.
“I'd like to see things open but I’m afraid also,” she said. “I’m trying to take all the precautions I can.”
Monday’s stream of customers was a mix of people in masks and those without, and the store does not require patrons wear them inside.
Stephanie Bowers exited the store Monday with a shopping cart, but said she still has some concerns about shopping or dining in-person.
“I’m wearing a mask but some people aren't, so I feel safe if I'm socially distancing but I think it's premature to open right now,” she said. “As far as restaurants, I won't go in, but for me, shopping is a necessary evil so I won't change my behavior when it comes to restaurants but I'll change my behavior when it comes to shopping.”
Bowers will gauge her level of comfort in entering a store based on whether they are requiring social distancing, but the fact that some customers aren’t in masks makes her uneasy.
She was wearing both a mask and gloves that day.
“I don't think they are thinking about anyone else but themselves,” she said of those not taking the precautions.
Bealls is one of the few chains locally reopening. Major retailers opening back up in other states, such as TJ Maxx, are seeing hordes of customers, according to national reports. Those retailers are holding off reopening in Sahuarita and Green Valley.
Ross and Goodwill are also closed, though Goodwill is taking donations at its donation door from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no indication when big box retailers will reopen their locations here.