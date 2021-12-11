Did Green Valley and Sahuarita have an earthquake on Friday? A lot of people think so, but nobody has officially made the call.
An “unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like event” was reported on volcanodiscovery.com, a Germany-based, website popular with researchers and fans of quakes and volcanoes. It exists in no official capacity.
The site reported a quake may have struck just after noon “18 miles southwest of Tucson.” It guessed the depth at about six miles with a magnitude of 3.8 — all of that guesswork. The site notes that until “a seismological institution” confirms it, what people felt could be “an explosion, a sonic boom, traffic, weather or some other human or natural cause.”
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Saturday said they had no reports of sonic booms a day earlier.
The U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes around the globe in real time, had no reports from this area at that time. It reported a small quake (magnitude 2.5) in Whites City, N.M., just after midnight Friday. That’s about 450 miles east of Green Valley.
Yet more than 25 people, most in Green Valley and Sahuarita, posted on volcanodiscovery.com that they felt something. Among the posts:
•“Working at a mine office. No blasting is occurring that we are aware of… Entire building shook for 1-2 seconds. No concussive force or sound accompanied this event.” (Helvetia)
•“2nd floor internet went out, heard loud noise, windows started shaking vibrating. Dogs were spooked. Plants outside in pots were knocked down off a ledge wall.” (Sahuarita)
•“The roof/ceiling made a sound like it moved as if a big wind lifted it. Our sliding glass door moved inward and outward. There was NO wind at the time.” (Green Valley)
•“We felt the floor vibrating almost as if there was a jet that passed right by but there was no plane.” (Sahuarita)
•“Noticed a pool of water shaking and heard it.” (Green Valley)
•“I’m not sure what it was. However there was a loud jolting sound and it rattled the house maybe 3 to 4 seconds. Freaked out me and the dogs.” (Marana)
It could happen
Earthquakes aren’t foreign to the area. The Arizona Geological Survey has records of 3,500 earthquake events across the state. Between 1950 and 2008, there were 13 recorded earthquakes with epicenters in Pima and Cochise counties, ranging from magnitude 2.1 to 4.4. An earthquake magnitude 2.5 or higher can be felt by people.
There is also an active fault running close to Sahuarita and Green Valley along the western base of the Santa Rita Mountains.
While only rupturing with extreme infrequency, experts say it has the potential to unleash a magnitude-6.5 earthquake. But we probably don’t need to worry about it.
The fault, which runs from the northernmost part of the mountain range south to Tumacacori, has not gone off in recorded history, but has been active within the past 750,000 years. Evidence points to a large earthquake along the fault in the past 50,000 to 75,000 years, according to the Geological Extension Service for the Arizona Geological Survey.
That evidence is the fault scarp, or a break in the ground, caused by fault rupturing. The scarp in the Santa Rita is impressive because it's so recent – in geological terms – and still evident along the basin below the mountains.