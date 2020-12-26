The Feb. 3 appraisal of the former Canoa Hills Golf Club clubhouse and parking lot at 3295 S. Camino Del Sol. GVR purchased the clubhouse parc…

Special meeting

The GVR Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom to cover several issues:

•Proposed Bylaws Restatement. According to President Don Weaver, "Some of these were put on the ballot before but never clearly explained. We're just trying to clean up the bylaws according to state statutes."

•Canoa Clubhouse purchase history.

•Discussion: Investigation Committee

•Discussion: Director Correspondence with Insurance Broker

Members can attend the meeting by clicking the Zoom link on GVR's website under the governance tab and then selecting "Remote Meetings." Members can also go to www.gvrec.org/remote-meetings to view the board's special meeting.