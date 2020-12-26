Green Valley Recreation spent nearly $504,000 to buy a former golf course clubhouse but bypassed an opportunity to purchase an adjoining parking lot it needs for less than a third of its market value, according to an appraisal.
Instead, the deal struck between GVR and property owner Borderland Investments called for the parking lot to be donated to the GVR Foundation, which intends to lease it back to GVR.
The long-closed Canoa Ranch clubhouse at 3295 S. Camino Del Sol comes with a small parking lot used for golf carts that would be inadequate for GVR's plans for the site.
A Feb. 3 appraisal by Ajay Madhvani of AM Valuation Services valued the two parcels — the clubhouse and the large parking lot — at a total of about $540,000.
Using figures from the appraisal, Madhvani valued the clubhouse, land and improvements at $383,740, or about $120,000 less than GVR paid for it. He valued the large parking lot at about $165,000.
At that time, Terramar Properties had the listings for both properties — $450,000 for the 8,070-square-foot clubhouse, and $250,000 for the large, 103-space parking lot, and they had been on the market two years.
The appraisal stated twice that the owner would sell the two parcels for far less than the $700,000 combined figure.
"Discussion with the listing broker indicated that the owner is willing to accept around the mid-$500,000 range for both parcels," according to the appraisal. That would match about what the properties appraised at.
The GVR Board of Directors said last summer it was looking at the clubhouse but took no action until Oct. 16, when it voted in closed session to buy the property. It did not buy the large parking lot. Board President Don Weaver announced Nov. 20 in an eblast to GVR members that they closed on the clubhouse for $503,807.
Weaver told the Green Valley News the final amount included closing costs and a survey of the large parking lot; he did not disclose the cost of the survey.
Weaver told the Green Valley News last week that he was unaware of any offer to sell both parcels to GVR for around $550,000.
"I don't remember seeing that," he said. "That was never brought out when I was involved, and I don't know where that came from."
Weaver said the deal GVR made was the best option and included donating the parking lot to the GVR Foundation by Borderland as part of the purchase.
"We got what was considered the best deal by the Realtor that we could negotiate," he said. "That's what we were told."
Terramar's listing agent Derrick Sinclair didn't return a call Thursday to confirm the information in the appraisal. Nobody from Borderland Investment returned a call seeking the value of the donation.
Weaver said it was GVR's idea to purchase the clubhouse property for $500,000 with the condition that Morgan North, head of Borderland, donate the parking lot to the GVR Foundation.
"I think that's what we came up with, knowing that he needed a tax write-off," he said. "And I still think that's the best deal. And it's going to work out fine with our new CEO negotiating (the lease) with the Foundation. So all that will work out fine."
Weaver also said CEO Scott Somers, who starts Jan. 4, will negotiate a lease agreement with the GVR Foundation for the large parking lot. He said leasing with an option to buy is also on the table.
Foundation response
GVR Foundation president Jim Counter said the Foundation wasn't involved in any of the discussions. He said he learned about the deal after brokers approached him with the requirements for the donation.
Counter said the Foundation doesn't determine the value of a donation for tax purposes, but the parking lot's value was $170,000 based on an appraisal he was given. Given that number, GVR could have owned the large parking lot outright for another $50,000, according to the appraisal document, which was less than a third of its appraised value.
Counter said the lease agreement would provide a regular revenue stream for the Foundation, making it beneficial when it comes time to make charitable gifts to the community.
In 2020, the Foundation gave $28,000 to 57 members through the Member Assistance Program for 2019 dues. But Counter said the GVR Foundation isn't required to donate strictly to members or GVR-related groups. He said the lion's share goes into community gifts, and this year the Foundation helped 17 programs besides MAP.
Counter, who ends his term as president Dec. 31, said negotiations on the lease of the parking lot to GVR hadn't begun yet.
Weaver acknowledged there are questions from GVR members about the deal. An agenda item for Tuesday's board meeting says the history of the clubhouse purchase would be discussed.