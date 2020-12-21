What looks to be a diamond ring was dropped into a Salvation Army red kettle last week outside Walmart in Sahuarita.
Esther Corrales, coordinator for The Salvation Army in Green Valley, said the ring will be appraised and sold, and the money added to the Christmas offering to provide food and social services.
The ring was a surprise, though one that happens nearly every year.
In 2015, a one-ounce Canadian gold coin valued at just over $1,000 tumbled from a red kettle at Walgreens on Continental Road.
In 2014, it was a South African Krugerrand valued at $1,167, from a kettle in Sahuarita. A few days later, four gold teeth and fillings were discovered in a kettle staffed by bell-ringing volunteers.
Other coins and rings of various values have turned up in Green Valley over the years. This year, two coin collections turned up, one from 1973, the other from 1979. Each had a penny, nickel, dime, quarter, half-dollar and dollar from the year.
There have been other unique and valuable donations made at red kettles around the country this Christmas season.
•An anonymous donor is matching the first $100,000 in donations at The Salvation Army kettles across the Phoenix metro area.
•A 1.5-ounce gold coin was dropped into a kettle at a mall in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Dec. 16. It’s valued at nearly $1,000.
•A one-ounce 2005 American Gold Eagle $50 gold coin was dropped into a kettle in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett on Nov. 28. It is expected to bring up to $1,900. That same day, a gold bar was found in a kettle in nearby Mundelein, Illinois, with the same value.
•Gold coins valued at about $1,800 were found Dec. 7 in Medford, Oregon, and Evansville, Indiana. On Dec. 4, a similar coin was found in a kettle in Corpus Christi, Texas.
•For the eighth year in a row, a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand was dropped into a red kettle outside the same grocery story in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Value: $2,030.
The kettles will be out locally with bell ringers through Christmas eve. The Salvation Army’s red kettles first appeared in San Francisco in 1891 as a way to provide a free holiday dinner to the poor.