Schools across the country have been seeing an uptick in vandalism on campus, thanks in part to one of the newest trends on the social platform TikTok.
The “Devious Licks” challenge started earlier this month and encourages students to steal from or vandalize their school, and post videos of it onto the internet.
Sahuarita Unified School District is among several districts in Pima County to see “a handful” of incidents related to the challenge on campus, mostly in bathrooms.
The district is dealing with cases on an individual basis, but said students who are caught participating could face punishment, including police involvement.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said in an email over the last few weeks they have had instances of vandalism in the bathroom related to the challenge.
“There have been reports of soap dispensers, hand sanitizer dispensers and toilet paper dispensers being removed from walls,” she said. “Additionally, it was reported that some urinal cakes were removed from the urinals.”
Woods said recourse really depends on what kind of damage or theft a student committed.
“Depending on the severity of the incident, the student may be subject to disciplinary consequences for first-time property destruction/vandalism including the possibility of restitution, suspension and loss of privileges,” she said. “In some cases, it could also result in police involvement.”
Woods said overall, the cost of damages resulting from the challenge has been a “few hundred dollars.”
“Some of the items were salvageable and able to be replaced,” she said. “This also takes time from the normal duties of our facilities staff who are working hard each day to ensure our campuses are safe, clean spaces for our students and staff.”
What is it?
The Devious Licks trend began Sept. 1, when a user posted a video of a box of disposable face masks they had apparently stolen from school.
The video was captioned “A month into school...absolutely devious lick.”
“Licks” refers to successful thefts that are “an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday,” according to Urban Dictionary and media reports.
The video got over 300,000 views before it was pulled from the site, but not before it prompted countless others to join the trend.
Common types of actions related to the challenge have included damaging bathrooms, stealing soap dispensers, clogging toilets and taking other items.
Students across the country have been caught in the act, with some receiving criminal charges for vandalism.
Woods said they have not sent out messaging to students or parents about the TikTok challenge, but will send out information in an upcoming electronic newsletter regarding digital awareness and online safety.
She said the challenge is being addressed at the school level, on a case-by-case basis.