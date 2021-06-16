Six months ago, the planned Amado Youth Center had hoped to break ground on its new facility by now, but challenges of getting the long-sought facility built persist.
Fundraising is within $10,000 of the $465,000 goal needed to launch the project, but even with that, it’ll take another $400,000 for completion, factoring unforeseen COVID-19-era delays — labor shortages, shipping delays and skyrocketing prices of construction supplies and the fuel to transport them.
The overall building estimate two years ago was about $365,000.
“Everyone I talk to has had the same issue,” said Amy Bass, executive director for prevention at PPEP (Portable Practical Education Program) a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of rural life, which is overseeing the project. “Prices literally doubled.”
Still, she said she’s “walking in faith” that financial support toward the effort continues and that prices on building materials stabilize or, better yet, decrease.
“We’re feverishly fundraising and writing grants, reaching out to the community who wants to see this happen.”
The efforts have gone well, except for the unanticipated cost hikes.
“It’s a seller’s market so there’s big demand.”
PPEP is expecting a $75,000 grant soon from Pima County, along with sponsorships from a recent cook-off and car show event in the $7,000 range, held virtually and involving sending patrons to restaurants for food instead of previous years during which on-site events were held. An upcoming online auction, and Amado’s annual chili cook-off Nov. 13 should bolster the building fund.
“We’re not to be deterred; this is something that is needed, the programs we provide, kids depend on them,” she said. “It’s very important we get this building up.”
Since a freak rainstorm destroyed the youth center’s previous meeting space next to the Cow Palace restaurant in fall 2018, there’s been no indoor space available for youth meetings. Participants have been doing take-home packets and staff, making home visits during COVID. Lessons are being held in the park this summer next door to the building site at Sopori School.
The new facility will double that of the roughly 1,200-square-foot previously-leased space in a building dating back to pre-1950, Bass said. The school location is better, making transportation less of an issue, she said.
“Kids need to room to run around and play games in a safe area in the summer heat,” she said. “This will give a place to hold all programs indoors, a reading corner, and a computer center where kids can do homework.”
Library books provided by Pima County and other supplies from the old site await in storage. There’s been some site work and installation of a new septic system about eight months ago.
The center serves about 125 youths ages 8 to 20 annually, and is used for programs such as Too Good for Drugs, which addresses environmental and developmental risk factors related to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs by developing knowledge, skills and attitudes youths need to make healthy decisions, and Thrive, which teaches positive life skills.
PPEP has been programming there since 2008, and in that time “gotten very attached to the community and wonderful people there,” Bass said.
The aim is to create futures in communities where there’s not a lot of opportunity. “It’s easy to get distracted. (Through these programs), their energy is directed in ways to help them succeed. Parents need to work to pay bills and need a safe place for their kids to go.”