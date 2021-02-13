Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita is closed for two weeks due to low attendance and few new movie releases.
Owner Tom Becker said COVID-19 has caused a huge drop-off in attendance.
“We are doing absolutely no business and are not being supported by the community, and we don't have any new movies to open so rather than open with old crummy movies no one’s going to come to see we’re going to close for a couple weeks,” he said. “We're hoping people come to support us. It's really bad.”
The theater of late had been open only Fridays through Sundays, but the amount of business has not been enough.
The theater plans to reopen Feb. 26 with the new Tom & Jerry movie, and they have lowered ticket prices to encourage more patrons. Staff has dropped from 15 employees to six.
“We just hope the public comes out and supports us,” he said. “I can’t tell you how bad it is.”
Common Ground Church of Sahuarita holds services at the theater and that is unaffected by the closure.
For more information on Desert Sky, visit highsierratheatres.com.