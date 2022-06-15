Yes, the name of this evergreen plant conjures the kissy part of Christmas.
But unlike the lush leafy European mistletoe (Viscum album), mistletoe in Arizona — those stringy yellow-green bundles glomming onto the crowns of many a desert tree and shrub — is a bit less sexy but much more significant than a fleeting holiday smooch.
For one thing, Phoradendron californicum is a parasite. Well, technically a hemiparasite, able to photosynthesize but not a whole lot more. It depends on infiltrating the host plant’s vascular system, where the tiny mistletoe plants develop haustoria, root-like structures that the plant uses to commandeer nutrients and water from its host. And, yes, it can spread. Once it’s established, it’s almost impossible to eradicate.
But it turns out that all parasites aren’t bad.
This plant loves its legumes. In Southern Arizona, mistletoe can be spotted in mesquite, paloverde, ironwood and acacia trees. While it takes up to five years for a mistletoe to fruit, the resulting fruits can equal a big payoff for numerous desert creatures. Fruiting mistletoe gets a rust or orange-ish hue and animals from deer to mice use the berries as a vital winter water source.
The great purple hairstreak butterfly caterpillar only eats desert mistletoe: no weird green danglers, no great purple hairstreak butterflies. Honeybees affected by winter drought will use mistletoe pollen to feed their young, almost exclusively. And we can’t forget the birds, because this whole relationship starts there, specifically with bird droppings.
Besides being avians, what do northern mockingbirds, mourning doves, Gambel’s quail, Gila woodpeckers and house finches have in common? Well, they plant mistletoe. As the birds consume the sticky berries, wiping seeds from their beaks on bark or spitting them out from the other end, they distribute seed between viable trees. (Seed that falls on other species of plants will not grow.)
While it’s not quite as impressive an inception as the dwarf mistletoe, which fires its own seeds outward at up to 50 mph, it is a clever way of outsourcing the dispersal process.
While mistletoe has been villainized for spreading its Grinch-colored fingers through tree canopies, it rarely kills its host. (It can’t live without it, anyway.) Kelsey M. Yule (yes, her real name) an evolutionary ecologist from Tucson, studied desert mistletoe for her Ph.D. project.
“If their concern is that it’s killing trees,” Yule said of local residents, “water your trees more.”
Well-hydrated, healthy trees can handle a population of mistletoe without suffering negative effects.
In her studies and direct observations, she found mistletoe provided incredible habitat and nutrition. Insects love the flowers; birds love the insects and the edible berries.
"All of the green parts of mistletoe are really chemically well-defended," Yule said. "So they are toxic, to most things at least," with the exception of the hardy little great purple hairstreak caterpillars mentioned earlier.
In short, Yule advises allowing mistletoe to stick around even if it looks weird and begins its life in bird poop.
“From an ecological standpoint, it’s hard for me to say, under normal circumstances, that one would need to manage for removal,” she said.
Master Gardener Bob Buehler from Green Valley's University of Arizona Extension office said he hasn't heard any reports of there being more mistletoe this year than normal; Yule agreed.
"It certainly is not an attractive mass," he said, laughing. "It's one of those things you kind of just learn to live with."