1Tom-GM-Photo_6x5_72ppi.jpeg

Author and filmmaker Thomas Wiewandt. 

“Desert Dreams: Celebrating Five Seasons in the Sonoran Desert” offers viewers a narration-free look at the animals and plant life that call the Sonoran Desert home.

The popular documentary, seen on PBS, is coming to the big screen Oct. 11 for a 10th  anniversary screening and fundraiser at the Community Performance and Art Center in Green Valley.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?