“Desert Dreams: Celebrating Five Seasons in the Sonoran Desert” offers viewers a narration-free look at the animals and plant life that call the Sonoran Desert home.
The popular documentary, seen on PBS, is coming to the big screen Oct. 11 for a 10th anniversary screening and fundraiser at the Community Performance and Art Center in Green Valley.
“Desert Dreams” showcases 182 species of plants and animals native to the region in HD video and timelapse footage captured over four years, along with photographs filmmaker Thomas Wiewandt collected over three decades. There is no dialogue and the soundtrack features natural sounds, flute and percussion.
During the event, Wiewandt and editor John Hadwin will answer questions from the audience about the film.
Half the ticket sales will benefit the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, an alliance of 32 conservation and neighborhood groups including the Tucson Mountains Association and Tucson Audubon Society. The coalition is a regional leader in conservation for the Sonoran Desert.
There will also be videos, books, CDs and notecards from production company Wild Horizons Productions available for purchase at a 20% discount.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone