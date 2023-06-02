A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and cited for criminal speeding after crashing his vehicle at more than 120 mph on La Cañada Drive in Sahuarita while pursuing a drag racer in April.
Deputy Cesar-Alphonso Gonzalez turned himself in on May 29 at the Sahuarita Police Department, signed the citation and was released. He has a June 27 appearance in Sahuarita Municipal Court.
According to an SPD investigation, Gonzalez was not using his overhead lights or siren and had not called in the pursuit on his police radio.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday his department is conducting an investigation and that Gonzalez remains employed. Nanos declined to comment on the internal investigation or the investigation conducted by SPD.
Gonzalez joined the Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer in 2016, and became a deputy about three years ago.
According to Sahuarita’s 35-page report, Gonzalez was at Duval Mine Road and La Cañada about 9:40 p.m. when he saw a dark Dodge Challenger turning northbound on La Cañada “at a high rate of speed.”
There had been drag races reported in the area for about six months, according to the report.
Gonzalez told investigators he did not use his lights and siren because he was only trying to “catch up” to the Challenger. He didn’t use the police radio because “I was not pursuing the vehicle,” he told investigators.
Gonzalez said that as he approached Calle de la Plaza headed northbound, a southbound SUV making a U-turn “came to a complete stop in the middle of the northbound lane of S. La Canada with its front bumper facing east.”
However, the driver of the SUV told police her vehicle never entered the northbound lanes.
Gonzalez hit his brakes as he approached the SUV and told investigators, “I knew I was going fast,” according to the report.
He veered right, hit a mailbox, lost control of his patrol vehicle and overcorrected. His 2013 Chevrolet 4DSW then went over the raised median, across the southbound lanes and struck a paloverde tree and a saguaro before taking out a metal pedestrian railing at Via Muleje and La Cañada Drive. Police measured one skid mark at just under 700 feet.
Gonzalez, who was not injured, told investigators he was going about 60 mph. But the crash data retrieval download from the police vehicle registered a top speed of 124 mph, and 121 mph when the mailbox was hit.
A witness estimated the Challenger and police vehicle passed her going about 100 mph and were 10 seconds apart. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.
Gonzalez’s patrol vehicle was towed from the scene with heavy front-end damage.
