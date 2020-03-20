Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man after a woman reported she was kicked and beaten during an apparent road rage incident on Abrego Drive in Green Valley.
The victim said she was driving north on Abrego Drive about 10:15 March 16 behind a silver Jeep Rubicon. She said the Jeep was going about 20 mph in a 35 mph zone and she passed it near Esperanza Boulevard and Abrego.
She said the driver of the Jeep followed her, honking his horn and yelling. She pulled into the parking lot of the Country Club of Green Valley and the man followed.
He continued yelling and threw rocks at her vehicle, according to a report. She exited her car and told the man to stop. He yelled expletives and punched her and pulled her to the ground. He also fell, got up and kicked her as he yelled. A witness gave a similar story to deputies.
The 55-year-old victim lives in Sahuarita and said she didn’t know the man. She has minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.
The suspect is described as 60 to 65 years old, 205 pounds, six feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
The silver Rubicon had tinted windows and a white Rubicon logo on the side. There was a white dog inside. The man left at a high rate of speed, driving on the wrong side of the road.