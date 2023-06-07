An 11-year-old girl died after an ATV accident involving a tow truck late Tuesday night, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department call logs, a 911 call about a traffic accident came in at 11:49 p.m., reporting that a “teenager on an ATV ran into the back of a parked truck.”
Crews from GVFD, Helmet Peak Fire Department, LifeNet and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident, near the 4700 block of W. De La Canoa Drive in Amado, shortly before midnight.
Upon arrival, units found an 11-year-old female that had sustained “serious traumatic injuries” from the accident and was “in critical condition,” according to a GVFD spokesperson.
During the transfer of care to the flight crew, the 11-year-old patient went into cardiac arrest, according to GVFD. She was then transported by ground to the closest hospital for stabilization, where she later died in the emergency room, according to GVFD.
The patient’s sister, who was also involved in the accident, was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident.
The Green Valley News reached out to PCSD, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said he couldn’t provide any additional information or confirm any details. The sheriff’s office spokesperson said the department was working on a media release, but couldn’t say when one would be provided.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
