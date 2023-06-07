Pima County Sheriff's Department LOGO/STAR

An 11-year-old girl died after an ATV accident involving a tow truck late Tuesday night, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department call logs, a 911 call about a traffic accident came in at 11:49 p.m., reporting that a “teenager on an ATV ran into the back of a parked truck.”



