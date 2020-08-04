Democratic voters stuck with the incumbents in the Legislative District 2 House race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Rep. Daniel Hernandez and Sen. Andrea Dalessandro — who is termed out and running for a House seat — had strong leads over two newcomers as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Dalessandro won a seat in the House in 2012, and was appointed in 2014 to an open seat in the Senate. She defended that seat later in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Hernandez, 32, is headed for his third term in the Legislature. He was elected in 2016 and again in 2018.
He raised more than five times that of his closest challenger, and doubled that if independent expenditures — money raised by outside groups that cannot collaborate with the campaign — is counted. Much of his financial support came from outside sources, including several PACs. Hernandez declined last month to address any of the outside support.
They were leading two attorneys — Billy Peard of Tucson and Luis Parra of Rio Rico.
Peard, 35, is an attorney with experience in immigration and civil rights law out of state, worked for the ACLU before his run for office, and was co-author of last year’s Prop. 205 in Tucson (sanctuary city), which was defeated.
Parra, 49, enlisted in the Army, where he fought during Operation Desert Storm, and earned a law degree from Arizona State University.
He worked as a public defender for the City of Tucson, then for Nogales, where he ended up city attorney. He moved to Santa Cruz County as chief deputy county attorney (civil), where he had to stay on top of the Legislature for the Board of Supervisors.
The two winners will face Republican Mark Workman in November.
Rosanna Gabaldon, who is finishing her fourth term in the House this year, is the lone Democrat running for Senate. She is termed out in the House. She will face Republican Deborah McEwen, also unopposed, in November.