Glen Pfefferkorn’s neighbors in La Posada have beautifully decorated homes during the holidays, even when they’ve decided it’s too much for them to do themselves.
Since 2016, he has stepped in to put up lights and decorations for others. What started as two homes became five; this year, he did nine.
“I’ve always had a lot of Christmas lights and when I moved here I decided I wasn’t going to give up what I’ve loved doing,” he said. “Besides, it gives me something to do and I know people enjoy it.”
Pfefferkorn is a volunteer at the White Elephant, and when the thrift store is overwhelmed with donations of Christmas decorations, the manager often offers some to Pfefferkorn, knowing they’ll be shared and put to good use. He also shops at Walmart after Christmas when holiday items are often discounted 75 percent.
He’s careful about what he selects, knowing everything has to be stored in his one-car garage—car included. The real work begins in October, starting with the lights.
“All decorations are on the outside and most things I do here are strung on the ground (to avoid use of ladders),” he said.
The homes he decorates are close to his own, and the residents give him free rein to decorate. Some neighbors give him pieces to use.
“I don’t start with a plan,” Pfefferkorn said. “I’ll put a piece somewhere and if it doesn’t fit, I’ll move it. I like to find things that are different. I have a deer and the lights don’t work, but I put spotlights above the deer and below. And I have lots of lights!”
How many?
“A couple of thousand!” he said, stored in boxes according to color.
Neighbors love it
Neighbors regularly offer their gratitude and compliments.
“It’s miraculous that he can do this by himself. He doesn’t just throw things up, he does it beautifully,” said neighbor Lois Rankin.
“It’s like living in fairyland. The trees blink red and green,” Jean Davis said.
Dick Aichinger came out to show off the tree outside his home that Pfefferkorn decorated with multi-colored lights. He said his wife, Tamsun, knit scarves for two lit flamingos next to the tree.
One new nearby neighbor asked, ‘What do I have to do to get my home decorated?’”
Pfefferkorn’s response: “If I can use your plug, I’ll do it.”
