Sahuarita will close both dogs parks at the same time for grass reseeding, and some dog owners plan to let them know they don’t think it’s a good idea.
City-run dog parks at Anamax Park and Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park are closing for semi-annual turf maintenance. In the past, one park would be open while the other underwent seeding so dog owners always had a place to go.
Town of Sahuarita spokesman Mark Febbo said supply chain issues put them behind schedule, forcing the closure of both parks at the same time.
“Generally, we do stagger them, but this year it is not possible based on the time we received our shipments,” he said.
The Anamax dog park will close March 24 through May 6; Quail Creek will close March 23 to May 5.
Febbo said this new way of doing turf maintenance might also reduce strain on the dog park grass.
“Another thing we’ve seen in the past is that typically we close one down and keep the other open, and the other sees more use because everyone goes to that park,” he said. “That field gets hit a lot harder than otherwise so it will be interesting to see if the seed lasts a little better if they are both closed.”
The town will also switch the small and large dog parks at each site to reduce the wear on the grass from larger breeds.
Febbo said they announced the closures on March 8 via their website and Facebook and have heard from the community about it.
Bruce Little said he uses the dog park regularly and said he called the town multiple times to discuss alternatives to closing both at the same time.
“We’ve been reaching out to the town and people have made suggestions, maybe leave one of them open at a time,” he said.
Little found out about the closures last week from a maintenance man while at the park and was told the closures had to do with the grass seed.
“I was told, ‘This is our growing season when we need to plant,’ and after explaining Bermuda can be grown in a wide swath of temperatures it was, ‘Well, we can't get seeds from our growers,'” he said.
Little wishes there were an alternative such as using soccer or baseball fields, or a way to keep one park open while the other is closed.
Ann Gertz, in a letter to the Sahuarita Sun/Green Valley News, said said closing both parks at the same time “is extremely inconvenient to those older adults who are unable to walk their dogs and the only exercise their dog will receive is at the dog park.”
Febbo said residents can use their HOA-run dog parks, and said dogs are allowed in all their parks with a leash.
Little and Gerta will attend the Sahuarita Town Council meeting March 21 at 4:30 p.m. Dog park users have been encouraging strong attendance to voice opposition to the closures.