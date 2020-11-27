DECEMBER TO REMEMBER Holiday events through the month

A sampling of holiday events in and around Green Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson. Find an updated list of events online at www,gvnews.com
NOV. 29 to DEC. 22: BEST OF GASLIGHT Christmas Spectacular
Celebrate the holidays with outdoor comedy and entertainment on The Gaslight Theatre's front porch stage in Tucson. Social distancing and masks in place. To reserve parking: 520-886-8428.
NOV. 30 to DEC. 31: 44th Annual Messiah Sing-In
Messiah Sing-In Tucson presents an online performance to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Visit: MessiahSingInTucson.org.
DEC. 4 to 5: Luminaria Nights in Tubac
Hundreds of luminarias line the streets in Tubac Village. Shops open until 9 p.m. Enjoy treats and shopping, listen to music and visit with Santa. Free.
DEC. 4-6, 11-13 & 18-20: Outdoor Nativity
Enjoy a colorful, drive-through weekend display at Green Valley Baptist Church's parking lot, 1111 N. La Canada Drive, featuring 17 nearly life-size figures of people and animals, 6 to 9 p.m. Free; food bank donations welcome.
DEC. 5: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance
Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court in Tucson. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets
DEC. 5: Love for the Holidays Streaming Concert
Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love presents a livestream rockin' Christmas celebration at 6 p.m., presented by Fox Theatre Tucson. Visit: https://www.showclix.com/tickets/darlene-lovep-foxtuscon
DEC. 5: TABC Holiday Fair
Local artisans and crafters display their creations, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., hosted by the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir at its Chorus Hall & tree lot, 5770 E. Pima St. in Tucson. 520-296-6277.
DEC. 5: Winter Wonderland Workshop
Household members of all ages can create Winter Wonderland crafts from 10 to 11 a.m. at Anamax Recreation Center. Visit: https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/200/View-Program-Guide
DEC. 10: Michael Londra's CELTIC CHRISTMAS
Enjoy a heartwarming live show with holiday classics, traditional Irish carols, lively dance music and more at a 7 p.m. show at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-3440.
DEC. 10-12: 13th Annual Nativity Quest 2020
Easy, free family fun! Experience the birth story of Jesus through a series of live scenes and view Christmas lights throughout Rancho Sahuarita. Anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. starting at Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse parking lot. Hosted by My Church Sahuarita.
DEC. 11: Country Christmas with Lucy J Dalton
Country legend Lucy J Dalton, a Grammy nominee with three Bay Area Music Awards, celebrates the holiday season with a 7 p.m. show at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 11: Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland
Enjoy holiday cheer, sweet treats, a raffle and more while motoring in your car through the display from 2 to 4 p.m. Presented by Interfaith Community Services at 2820 W. Ina Road in Tucson. RSVP: Celena at 520-526-9304 or crobles@icstucson.org
DEC. 11-13: Manual Cinema: A Christmas Carol
Enjoy holiday cheer broadcast directly to your home with a special live-streamed adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 11 at 6 & 8 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 & 6 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets: https://arizonaartslive.com/tickets/
DEC. 11 to 20: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
This Christmas Sing-along Tradition offers dance, singing and rock-n-roll at a drive-in radio show on two weekends: Dec. 11 & 12 and Dec. 18 & 19 at 7 p.m, and Dec. 13 & 20 at 5 p.m. at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson. 520-327-4242.
DEC. 12: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance
Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at Tucson Botanical Gardens. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets
DEC. 12: Doo Wop Project Holidays
Get into the holiday spirit when the DWP boys presents a livestream Christmas celebration at 6 p.m. with holiday classics and “Doowopified” contemporary seasonal hits, presented by Fox Theatre Tucson. Visit: https://foxtucson.com/event/doo-wop-holiday/
DEC. 12: Holiday Lights Parade
Decorated trees by Town Hall, decorations & lights in the adjacent garden, and a candy sleigh & golden reindeer are highlights of the “reverse” Holiday Lights Parade in a drive-through format at the Town of Sahuarita's municipal complex from 6 to 8 p.m.
DEC. 12: Holiday Concert
Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performs songs of the season at 4 p.m. at the TABC Hall, 5770 E. Pima St. in Tucson. Tickets: https://boyschorus.org/purchase-tickets/ or 520-296-6277.
DEC. 16: A Desert Tenors Christmas
Add more merriment to your holidays as Khris Dodge and Every Era Entertainment present Heather Stricker, Matthew Holter, Chach Snook and Dennis Tamblyn singing traditional holiday songs, classical favorites & more at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 18: Glen Moore & Art Lande Jazz Combo
A special live and virtual performance at 7 p.m. with premiere improvisational jazz pianist Lande, and Moore on his bass fiddle, playing a musical version of several paintings in TCA’s gallery and some familiar Christmas music at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.
DEC. 18: Season's Greetings
Tucson Symphony Orchestra offers this free, virtual concert with the TSO Brass Quintet playing a program of holiday favorites, old and new, at 4 p.m. Visit: https://www.tucsonsymphony.org/event/seasons-greetings/
DEC. 19-20: Holiday Artisan Market
Celebrate art & the season of giving, featuring 45 artists and exhibitors at this socially distanced art experience, with two food trucks, at the Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://sahuaritaaz.gov/198/Events
DEC. 20: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance
Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at St. Philip's Plaza in Tucson. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets
DEC. 21-23 & DEC. 28-30: Winter Break Fun Club
Anamax Recreation Center welcomes ages 6-12 for afternoon holiday entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit: https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/200/View-Program-Guide
DEC. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
Outdoor Christmas service at United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-625-4712.
DEC. 31: NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE
Uncorked The Band, featuring vocalist Carmen McNeil along with a six-piece band, offers high energy dance music with a mix of rock, R&B, country & Latin at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium. 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-3440.