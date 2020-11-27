You have permission to edit this article.
DECEMBER TO REMEMBER Holiday events through the month

A sampling of holiday events in and around Green Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson. Find an updated list of events online at www,gvnews.com

NOV. 29 to DEC. 22: BEST OF GASLIGHT Christmas Spectacular

Celebrate the holidays with outdoor comedy and entertainment on The Gaslight Theatre's front porch stage in Tucson. Social distancing and masks in place. To reserve parking: 520-886-8428.

NOV. 30 to DEC. 31: 44th Annual Messiah Sing-In

Messiah Sing-In Tucson presents an online performance to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Visit: MessiahSingInTucson.org.

DEC. 4 to 5: Luminaria Nights in Tubac

Hundreds of luminarias line the streets in Tubac Village. Shops open until 9 p.m. Enjoy treats and shopping, listen to music and visit with Santa. Free.

DEC. 4-6, 11-13 & 18-20: Outdoor Nativity

Enjoy a colorful, drive-through weekend display at Green Valley Baptist Church's parking lot, 1111 N. La Canada Drive, featuring 17 nearly life-size figures of people and animals, 6 to 9 p.m. Free; food bank donations welcome.

DEC. 5: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance

Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court in Tucson. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets

DEC. 5: Love for the Holidays Streaming Concert

Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love presents a livestream rockin' Christmas celebration at 6 p.m., presented by Fox Theatre Tucson. Visit: https://www.showclix.com/tickets/darlene-lovep-foxtuscon

DEC. 5: TABC Holiday Fair

Local artisans and crafters display their creations, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., hosted by the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir at its Chorus Hall & tree lot, 5770 E. Pima St. in Tucson. 520-296-6277.

DEC. 5: Winter Wonderland Workshop

Household members of all ages can create Winter Wonderland crafts from 10 to 11 a.m. at Anamax Recreation Center. Visit: https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/200/View-Program-Guide

DEC. 10: Michael Londra's CELTIC CHRISTMAS

Enjoy a heartwarming live show with holiday classics, traditional Irish carols, lively dance music and more at a 7 p.m. show at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-3440.

DEC. 10-12: 13th Annual Nativity Quest 2020

Easy, free family fun! Experience the birth story of Jesus through a series of live scenes and view Christmas lights throughout Rancho Sahuarita. Anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. starting at Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse parking lot. Hosted by My Church Sahuarita.

DEC. 11: Country Christmas with Lucy J Dalton

Country legend Lucy J Dalton, a Grammy nominee with three Bay Area Music Awards, celebrates the holiday season with a 7 p.m. show at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

DEC. 11: Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland

Enjoy holiday cheer, sweet treats, a raffle and more while motoring in your car through the display from 2 to 4 p.m. Presented by Interfaith Community Services at 2820 W. Ina Road in Tucson. RSVP: Celena at 520-526-9304 or crobles@icstucson.org

DEC. 11-13: Manual Cinema: A Christmas Carol

Enjoy holiday cheer broadcast directly to your home with a special live-streamed adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 11 at 6 & 8 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 & 6 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets: https://arizonaartslive.com/tickets/

DEC. 11 to 20: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

This Christmas Sing-along Tradition offers dance, singing and rock-n-roll at a drive-in radio show on two weekends: Dec. 11 & 12 and Dec. 18 & 19 at 7 p.m, and Dec. 13 & 20 at 5 p.m. at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson. 520-327-4242.

DEC. 12: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance

Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at Tucson Botanical Gardens. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets

DEC. 12: Doo Wop Project Holidays

Get into the holiday spirit when the DWP boys presents a livestream Christmas celebration at 6 p.m. with holiday classics and “Doowopified” contemporary seasonal hits, presented by Fox Theatre Tucson. Visit: https://foxtucson.com/event/doo-wop-holiday/

DEC. 12: Holiday Lights Parade

Decorated trees by Town Hall, decorations & lights in the adjacent garden, and a candy sleigh & golden reindeer are highlights of the “reverse” Holiday Lights Parade in a drive-through format at the Town of Sahuarita's municipal complex from 6 to 8 p.m.

DEC. 12: Holiday Concert

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performs songs of the season at 4 p.m. at the TABC Hall, 5770 E. Pima St. in Tucson. Tickets: https://boyschorus.org/purchase-tickets/ or 520-296-6277.

DEC. 16: A Desert Tenors Christmas

Add more merriment to your holidays as Khris Dodge and Every Era Entertainment present Heather Stricker, Matthew Holter, Chach Snook and Dennis Tamblyn singing traditional holiday songs, classical favorites & more at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

DEC. 18: Glen Moore & Art Lande Jazz Combo

A special live and virtual performance at 7 p.m. with premiere improvisational jazz pianist Lande, and Moore on his bass fiddle, playing a musical version of several paintings in TCA’s gallery and some familiar Christmas music at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.

DEC. 18: Season's Greetings

Tucson Symphony Orchestra offers this free, virtual concert with the TSO Brass Quintet playing a program of holiday favorites, old and new, at 4 p.m. Visit: https://www.tucsonsymphony.org/event/seasons-greetings/

DEC. 19-20: Holiday Artisan Market

Celebrate art & the season of giving, featuring 45 artists and exhibitors at this socially distanced art experience, with two food trucks, at the Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://sahuaritaaz.gov/198/Events

DEC. 20: Ballet Tucson Holiday Pop Up Performance

Featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet, at St. Philip's Plaza in Tucson. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets

DEC. 21-23 & DEC. 28-30: Winter Break Fun Club

Anamax Recreation Center welcomes ages 6-12 for afternoon holiday entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit: https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/200/View-Program-Guide

DEC. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

Outdoor Christmas service at United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-625-4712.

DEC. 31: NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE

Uncorked The Band, featuring vocalist Carmen McNeil along with a six-piece band, offers high energy dance music with a mix of rock, R&B, country & Latin at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium. 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-3440.

