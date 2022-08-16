Purchase Access

Political campaigns had 10 days after the primary election to remove signs for losing  candidates, but there are still quite a few around.

According to Pima County code, if they aren't taken down, they will be removed by the county and are subject to a penalty.



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

