Political campaigns had 10 days after the primary election to remove signs for losing candidates, but there are still quite a few around.
According to Pima County code, if they aren't taken down, they will be removed by the county and are subject to a penalty.
The 10 day deadline was Aug. 12. But a spot check around Green Valley and Sahuarita shows signs still up for state attorney general candidate Andrew Gould, U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich and gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, two weeks after election day.
Gould campaign coordinator Kelley Bowman said they have removed all 14 official signs they put up in the Green Valley area. Anything left was put up by a political action committee operating independently of the campaign.
By law, the campaign is not allowed to coordinate with the PAC and can't remove their signs, she said.
Matthew Benson, campaign manager for Karrin Taylor Robson, said crews are out working to remove her campaign signs, but that it is “inevitable” that some will be missed.
He also said areas are being flagged where numerous signs have been reported, including Green Valley.
Chris Poirier, Pima County deputy director of development services, said signs left up more than 10 days after the election is “not uncommon.”
Poirier said the county doesn’t drive around looking for sign violations, and they are “not excited” to levy penalties. Pima County defers to state statute, which doesn't spell out a specific penalty.
The code only extends to county right of way, such as public streets or sidewalks, and not to private property.
Campaign sign removal may not be high up on the county’s list, but there are some things people can do to get them removed.
“The Department of Transportation is in the best position for sign removal,” Poirier said.
After the violation date, people who wish to see the signs removed can contact Pima County DOT to request getting the signs removed.
However, Poirier recommends calling the campaign itself.
All signs are required to have contact information, usually found on the back, for the candidate’s campaign office, so people can reach out to them directly.
