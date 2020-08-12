Sahuarita Police officers investigated the disappearance of a day old puppy from a residence near Copper Basin Drive on Sunday. The puppy was one of nine born less than 24 hours prior.
The owners, who appeared to be breeders, said they noted all nine puppies’ markings, applied different colored bands to each of their legs and then left the pups with the mother to feed and rest, according to an SPD spokesman.
Later when they went to check-in on the mom and pups they noticed one was missing and another now had two of the colored bands on its leg.
An SPD investigation did not find any signs of forcible entry to the area where the dogs were located and gates to the yard were padlocked and did not appear to have been disturbed.