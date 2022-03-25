The late Maj. George W. Biggs, of Nogales, served in four wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The fourth war, he fought at home.
As a Black man and one of the first Black officers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, racism was an ongoing battle.
“We want our community prepared for the challenges of service and the challenges of life… challenges we may know of and challenges we may not have anticipated,” said Vincent Howard, 355th Wing community support coordinator at the base. “Mr. Biggs epitomized this.”
A naming dedication ceremony to honor Biggs was held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 24, Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day. The Davis-Monthan Community Resilience Center is now known as the “Major George W. Biggs Integrated Resiliency Center.”
“It’s fitting that we’re here today to honor us as we attach our name and what we do to the name and legacy of a great man,” Howard said.
Howard added that Biggs’ career exemplifies the Resilience Center’s mission to equip airmen with the tools to prepare for life’s challenges and to recover and grow through adversity.
“It’s hard to know what to anticipate when you’re the one opening the door,” he added.
Biggs was born in Nogales, Arizona, on July 2, 1925. His father, Levi Biggs, had been a member of the 25th Infantry Buffalo Soldiers and served during World War I. Biggs followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Army Air Corps on July 3, 1943. He was 18.
He trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama during World War II as a part of a bomber crew and finished his enlistment as a Master Sergeant in 1946. Two years later, Biggs reenlisted as a non-commissioned officer in the newly created U.S. Air Force. Biggs commissioned during the Korean War and flew missions over North Korea on B-29 Superfortresses from Okinawa and B-26 Marauders from South Korea.
At the end of the Korean War, Biggs was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base and then at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.
He was a navigator at Davis-Monthan assigned to one of the three squadrons of B-47 bombers of the Strategic Air Command. He was also among the first African American officers at the base.
“There were lots of obstacles he overcame. He was a navigator at the time the base was integrating, and he said the anglo pilots did not accept him,” his daughter Rosario Biggs-Dickerson said. “They were still cautious of him. He mapped where they were flying.”
The story goes that the pilots were in a territory they weren’t supposed to be, disregarding Biggs’ instructions.
“When they finally figured out he was helping them, he did get them out of enemy territory,” Rosario said. “They apologized to him for how they treated him. But, yes, there were a lot of challenges for him at this base and other bases, too.”
Despite his own obstacles, during his time at Davis-Monthan, he educated, mentored and helped airmen overcome various challenges they faced.
Biggs rose to the rank of major and served in his third war, Vietnam, and flew missions on the B-52.
In July 1970, he retired from the Air Force. He went on to serve as an agent for the U.S. Customs Service.
As a child, Rosario Biggs-Dickerson described her father as strict and unwavering. Her early vocabulary consisted mostly of “no, sir” and “yes, sir.”
“It was hard to understand back then why he was so protective of us,” she said.
She describes Maj. Biggs as an extremely disciplined man who took his obligations seriously.
“He was very humble. He would not want to be celebrated the way we’re celebrating him but he’d be very honored to know the base is doing this,” Rosario Biggs said. “As a family, we are extremely grateful and honored that he would be recognized.”
She highlighted another major moment for her father when, in 2007, Biggs received the Congressional Gold Medal from President George W. Bush.
Biggs died in Tucson at age 95 on Sept. 19, 2020. Biggs was married to Olga Biggs until his death. Biggs left behind 10 children, 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
“It’s important to me as a daughter to help (veterans’) legacies. He was a great person,” she added. “It’s important we honor all our veterans in Arizona, whether it’s benefits, whatever their needs are. Telling the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen is important.”