In early 2020, Will Foraker put his musical career on hold and moved to the Bay Area to work with some college buddies involved in a technical recruiting start-up. When COVID hit, he took his mom and dad up on an offer to move into their guest house in Green Valley.
For Foraker, 34, whose musical odyssey includes a five-year stint playing piano and singing on a cruise ship, moving in with his parents has turned out to be just what he needed.
"It was more out of sheer survival and not being homeless because there weren't a lot of piano gigs in 2020," he said. "It's fun to be able to hang out on a daily basis, and have a scotch and talk about stuff, and bounce ideas off your parents and have them look at you as a grown-up."
Foraker is finishing a cybersecurity degree at the University of Arizona. Moving home has also given Will a chance to play music again with his father, Bill Foraker, who hosted jam sessions at Will's childhood home in Indiana.
"I played all kinds of instruments until I started working at General Motors, and when I started a full-time job, I quit playing," Bill said. "I didn't start playing again until he (Will) started playing piano in the middle school jazz band. Then I bought a drum set and a bass outfit, and our house became the music house."
They have been performing once a month at The Grill at Quail Creek, but next week, the Forakers will showcase their talents on stage with a full band.
"This is the first big show that we've ever done together," Bill said.
Trouble Brewin' headlines Green Valley's Got Talent on Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. The lineup includes Will on the keyboard and lead vocals, Bill on drums, John Tubbs on bass guitar and a special appearance from guitarist Jim White of Hardscrabble Road. The band plays a variety of rock with a sprinkling of country.
Long and winding road
Will's mother, Beth Fauber, got Will started on classical piano when he was 6.
Growing up in Indiana, he played in middle and high school jazz bands before heading to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute for college.
Though he changed majors two years in, the music never stopped. He started a seven-piece jam band in college and they played across Indiana and in Chicago.
In 2009, Will quit school and the band to work for Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean’s luxury arm, where he performed across the globe for five years before burning out on the experience and requests to play Billy Joel songs.
The band gets a laugh out of his memories at sea.
"He jokes that he only plays 'Piano Man' for 400 bucks," Tubbs said. "We usually like to play it anyways, but that's always a running joke."
Will moved to Dallas in 2014, where he performed and worked on original recordings for the next six years.
Bringing it home
The last few years of playing music together have rekindled the nostalgic musical connection Will shares with his father from his childhood, and it is evident when you listen to the band play.
"A lot of what you hear when we play is just us singing along and harmonizing with records that I liked growing up and he exposed me to," he said. "Cream and the Allman Brothers, those rock bands that hit harmonies. We would just kind of pick them out in the car."
Bill is 70, and realizes there aren't many activities outside of golf that he can participate in with his son.
"This is just a great thing. I didn't have an adult relationship with my parents. So, I tried to be very careful changing the relationship we had from father to son as he matured, and it couldn't have worked out any better."
As for living and performing in an age-restricted community, Tubbs thinks the younger Foraker has soaked it all in.
"Quail Creek is 55 and up, mostly, so he's around a lot of old farts like we are. He seems to have survived fairly well," he said.
The band has shows scheduled into July, and the music won't stop when Will finishes his college degree.
"I'll be playing music until I'm arthritic and riddled with dementia," he said. "I'll be playing music until I'm older than these two. So, like, 100."