Over 75 years of film

1939: Old Tucson is created to shoot Columbia Pictures’ “Arizona.”

1945: Old Tucson is briefly revived to shoot “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman.

1947-1950: “The Last Roundup,” “Winchester ’73” and “The Last Outpost” are filmed.

1950s: The Western movie era is at a full speed and more than 20 films were shot or partially filmed at Old Tucson including “Gunfight at the OK Corral,” “3:10 to Yuma” and “The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold.”

1959: Robert Shelton leases the property from Pima County and begins to restore it.

1960: It reopens as both a film studio and theme park.

1960s: Old Tucson becomes a premier site for Western films. There were close to 40 films shot in this decade, including several John Wayne movies like “McLintock!” and “El Dorado.”

1969: Old Tucson acquires its sister studio, Mescal.

1970-1980: Old Tucson sees major growth in its film projects. During this time, Old Tucson and it’s Mescal property hosted 77 film and television productions. Big names like Frank Sinatra, Charles Bronson, Charlton Heston, Kirk Douglas, Gene Wilder, Harrison Ford and many more played parts in films shot at Old Tucson.

1980s: Old Tucson is a popular attraction and gets into the made-for-television movie trend. One of its most notable films of the decade was “Three Amigos” (1986) starring Chevy Chase, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

1990s: Some of Old Tucson’s most well-known blockbusters in the decade were “Young Guns II” (1990), “Tombstone”(1993) and “The Quick and the Dead” (1994).

1995: Much of the park, including famous set pieces, buildings and costumes, is destroyed by a devastating fire. Though much of the park was rebuilt, it had long-lasting impacts.

2000s: Old Tucson and its Mescal studio hosted more than 20 films.

Source: Old Tucson Studios