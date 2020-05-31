Here’s what you need to know about Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide curfew:
Here’s what you need to know about Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide curfew:
Why is this necessary?
The Declaration of Emergency came after three nights of unrest in Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale over the death Monday of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Gov. Ducey said he made the declaration "At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement..."
“This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest."
When does it start, how long does it run?
The curfew will run for eight days, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and began Sunday night, May 31. It ends at 5 a.m. June 8 and could be extended, according Ducey’s emergency declaration.
Who does it affect?
Everybody except the following: Law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics/other medical personnel, National Guard, other emergency response personnel authorized by the State of Arizona, and credentialed members of the media.
What does it prohibit?
All persons are prohibited during the curfew period from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, except for the reasons listed below.
“Travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another. For purposes of this order, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property.
What is allowed?
It is permissible to travel directly to and from work; attend religious services; operate commercial trucking and delivery services; obtain food; care for a family member, friend, or animal; patronize or operate private businesses; seek medical care or flee dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.
What’s the punishment?
Violation of this order is a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-317 and is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $2500 in addition to any other violation under Title 13.
What is Sahuarita’s response?
The Town of Sahuarita issued a press release Sunday evening.
“I am grateful to our residents for remaining calm during this unrest, and I trust that we represent the type of community that will respect each other and honor the Governor’s orders,” Mayor Tom Murphy said.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland: “We have great residents! The order allows people to shop, go out and dine, pickup food, and other necessary actions. I don’t anticipate our residents congregating in public and causing problems, and, therefore, I don’t believe our officers will have to take any enforcement actions.”
Other reactions?
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s first Tweet about the curfew was critical of the governor: “I just learned through @dougducey's tweet that an 8pm statewide curfew is forthcoming. I nor @ChiefCMagnus (Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus) were not notified. We have less than 6 hrs to plan and have not seen the EO. During times of emergency, it's critical that we have a strong line of communication.”
A spokesman for Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said her office has not corresponded with the governor on this or any other issue in months.
Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak told Capitol Media Services that is not true.
"We talked with mayors, including of our largest cities," Ptak told the news service on Sunday. "This is action that was supported throughout those conversations, including whether it would happen statewide or at the local level.”
Sheriff Mark Napier supports the declaration and said he spoke to Ducey on Sunday.
“It is clear that the Governor supports law enforcement and desires to provide us with another tool to address the unlawful and violent behavior we have experienced over the past couple of nights. We know as the night progresses the level of violence and criminality tends to escalate,” he said in a statement.