If you don’t use a wheelchair, you probably don’t notice the small slope at most intersections between the sidewalk and the street.
But several subdivisions around Green Valley can expect to see some new and improved curb ramps in coming weeks, with construction expected to be completed by the end of November.
It’s all part of Pima County’s Road Repair Program, said Michelle Montagnino, a civil engineer with the county’s Department of Transportation who oversees the program.
Any streets undergoing milling and paving work require PCDOT to replace any non-ADA-compliant ramps or install new ramps in sidewalks where there aren’t any, which is typically the case in subdivisions built before 1990, Montagnino said.
Last year, PCDOT installed more than 760 curb ramps across the county, including in Green Valley's Desert Meadows No. 3, Country Club Vistas, Colonia de los Alamos, and Esperanza Boulevard at Camino del Portillo.
This year, the county expects to complete close to 800 curb ramps throughout the county, locally in Green Valley's Desert Meadows No. 2, Green Valley Fairways, Esperanza Estates and Portillo Place.
Each ramp costs $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the style.
Some background
Curb ramps are found all over the country in just about any place that has sidewalks. But as recently as 50 years ago, sidewalks at most intersections ended in a sharp drop, making it nearly impossible for wheelchair users to get between blocks without assistance.
With the help of disability rights activists in the late 1960s and early 1970s – notably a young polio survivor named Ed Roberts – a movement was started that forced society to see disabled people in a new way.
To this day, stories still circulate about Roberts and the Rolling Quads – a group of disability rights activists at University of California-Berkeley – riding out to street corners at night to bust up curbs and pour their own ramps, demanding action from their city council members.
In 1971, the world’s first widespread curb cuts program was initiated in Berkeley, and by the mid-1970s, groups around the world began advocating for similar changes in the built environment to enable more independence. This didn’t mean just curb cuts, but also wheelchair lifts on buses, ramps alongside staircases, elevators with reachable buttons and more.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990, solidified the work of activists by mandating access and accommodation for the disabled in all places open to the public – businesses, lodgings, transportation and employment.
In a speech before the bill’s signing, President George H.W. Bush voiced hope that the legislation would break down “the shameful walls of exclusion” that for generations “separated Americans with disabilities from the freedom that could glimpse, but not grasp.”
Ahead of the curb
Outside of the Road Repair Program, Montagnino said the county has used its 1997 HURF Bond program and RTA-funded capital program to construct several miles of sidewalks and curb ramps over the past two decades.
As more subdivisions are brought up to code, Montagnino said it’s likely that fewer areas will need ramp installations in the future, which opens the door for the department to look at addressing other accessibility issues.
“This year, while we’re in the neighborhoods, we’ve looked to identify and take care of tripping hazards in the sidewalks, and we’re also assessing the drainageways, making sure there’s an ADA-accessible route across those whenever possible,” Montagnino said.
Though the county’s capital improvement program is winding down, Montagnino said that the county will continue to address other ADA issues once additional funding is obtained.