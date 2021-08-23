Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

Jeanne Ellis credits her neighbors for keeping her alive this year, isn’t sure how she got so lucky but counts herself among the most fortunate, outside of an unusually unsettling stretch.

The retired nurse and social worker has faced a lot, and still does. She's hopeful, though, as a half-dozen households within a stone’s throw are there for her and seems they always will be. They’ve helped her through the worst of it without wavering a hair, she said.

She’s survived a string of challenges -- gradual decline and eventual passing of her husband of 50 years, to whom she grew closer as time went; broken hip and related physical therapy, never mind COVID isolation. She’s essentially homebound, tethered to oxygen and while ambulatory, largely based in a recliner.

Jeanne and her husband David – Dave to distinguish him from neighbor David – began snowbirding to Green Valley from Minnesota 16 years ago, eventually settling here permanently.

When they found a house in a cul-de-sac, they knew they’d scored, great neighbors like icing on the cake.

Over the years, “We’ve lost other neighbors because of death, illness, relocation, but had good ones move in,” Jeanne said. All are and have been social; street parties have been a staple. They also shared meals, day trips, Super Bowl parties, countless other occasions and gatherings with extended neighborhoods.

Many have come from the Midwest, raised on farms, with an almost inborn bent for helping others. She attributes the comradery partially to that, but as new faces have come and gone no matter where they’re from, “it’s always been a warm cul de sac.”

Now, there are five owner-occupied homes and a rental -- Randy and Rita George of Pennsylvania, two part-time couples from Seattle and the Sitzmanns of Iowa, who arrived five years ago.

“We’ve been friends since,” Margaret said. Jeanne’s sister Kathy lives here too, and a daughter in Minnesota visits often, who’ll board a plane at a moment’s notice.

At age 76, “I’m the old lady of the cul-de-sac,” Jeanne said. Little did she know circumstances would lead her to reliance, but she’s grateful beyond belief.

It’s barely daylight when David walks the perimeter of her home, particularly after storms, checking for damage, evidence of wildlife, anything else requiring attention, taking out trash, checking security lights, and that she’s up every morning.

Whenever the yard needs tidying, fertilizing, weeding or other work, he and others pitch in without hesitation, Jeanne said.

“He’s my lifeline.”

Counting the neighbors, caregiver, physical therapist and others, at least two visit daily.

Margaret cooks, excelling in well-rounded Midwestern fare but tries new dishes, too.

Jeanne raves not just over Margaret’s willingness to provide dinner frequently, sometimes breakfast and lunch, but her focus on healthy combos, flavorings her specialty, and perfectly ripened produce. Davud often shows up with bento box brimming with a main dish and a couple sides, and with dinner on colorful plates rivaling a catering service. As she settles at the dining table, he doles out tableware, napkins and makes sure she has her favorite drink, Kool-aid.

With an aversion to leftovers, Margaret’s always working on something fresh.

“She’s my guinea pig,” she says of Jeanne.

Over many months, there’s been but one bad meal, Jeanne said. Liver. Say no more (and it hasn’t reappeared.)

Jeanne’s caregiver does most of the groceries, light housekeeping and laundry, but the Sitzmann’s pick up occasional requests for Jeanne's "CBS" staples -- coffee, butter and sugar.

While the Sitzmanns vacationed this summer, another neighbor brought food; yet another pitches in whenever needed. Jeanne’s “fashion consultant” friends occasionally surprise her with wardrobe picks from local thrift stores. She admires their taste.

“Everybody gets along,” Jeanne said.

Neighbors also are wary of power outages, a potential issue, as Jeanne’s recliner works on electricity. One of her caregivers discovered a battery option and got it furnished.

Jeanne doesn’t dwell on what largely has her restricted to a chair, but readily shares. In her professions, she saw much need working with vulnerable adults.

In retirement, she was happily volunteering at White Elephant thrift store when her husband became terminally ill from congestive heart failure. He also had COPD.

She quit to help him out and make the best of their time left together, recalling him saying even before the onset of life-threatening condition that he’d “never buy again, only rent; a house was too much wo worry about.”

It made her think; she’d miss this place.

Then COVID struck, limiting them to isolation as high health risks. While Dave was sick, Jeanne fell and broke her hip, requiring caregiving, too. Moving wasn’t a viable option.

Eventually the caregiver and physical therapist stopped coming to avoid exposing either to potential risk.

Dave passed away in September, and Jeanne signed on again for help. The caregiver and physical therapist are back. Through daily contact with visitors and her phone, always at reach, Jeanne discovered many service providers that will make house calls, including a hair stylist who works out of doors, and a guy specializing in window screens.

Her mailman also goes the extra mile. “He’ll deliver to the door – they don’t have to but do just because they’re nice people,” she said. ”If it’s important, they’ll ring the bell.”

She keeps candy to hand out in appreciation.

No question, she misses David terribly but reflects fondly on how they got closer over time.

“He never swore or watched football, after he married me, he did both,” she said. Specific teams mattered not (excepting their beloved Minnesota Vikings) -- pro, high school, college. She can’t wait for the coming season.

For the last few years, the bunch has even taken more interest in Super Bowl games than commercials, she said. There's a statement.

“The worse thing I’ve ever gone through is COVID,” Jeanne said. “I would’ve given up if not for the neighbors, Mia (Cooper, her therapist), my daughter and sister. Mia brings me cheer every week.”

Now the goal is to keep her alive and at home. “My neighborhood has (done that) this year. I just know I have the best cul-de-sac in the world,” she said.

Where else can you have watchful, round-the-clock eyes, yummy gourmet meals, daily visits and and spirited sports rivalries to look forward to?

That’s one copacetic cul-de-sac indeed.

Kitty Bottemiller 520-547-9732